Fashion
Sophie Nlisse on her personal style and the fashion pieces she buys now
The life of a Hollywood actor is sometimes strange and paradoxical. They’re walking the red carpet in their fanciest designer dress one week and the next they’re miles away from the bustle of the Los Angeles racetrack, perhaps comfy in a pair of sweats. Sophie Nlisse, who plays the younger version of Melanie Lynskeys Shauna on the hit Showtime series yellow jackets, can relate to this dichotomy. The actress recently took part in press conferences to celebrate Season 2 of her hit show, which is streaming now, but between her work trips to Los Angeles, she calls Montreal, Canada home.
Nlisse says that when she’s away from the glitzy brilliance of Hollywood, she refocuses. I just spent time with my family, worked from home and resumed my natural daily life at home, she tells TZR. I debated moving to Los Angeles [permanently]. I’m still arguing, but there’s just something about it that scares me. All my friends and my family [are in Montreal]. I also feel like my self-esteem would drop a bit if I were to move to Los Angeles. It’s just a different world here.
Being a bit far from the City of Angels has its advantages. Montreal is picturesque and allows Nlisse to feel grounded, it’s where she can let loose, shop at her favorite neighborhood thrift stores and catch up with friends. Speaking of fashion, the French-Canadian assures me that only a very small portion of her time is spent wearing designer dresses. I am very comfortable with the style in my daily life and [the style in] Montreal is versatile, shares the 23-year-old. You can walk around super comfortably or be a little overdressed, but I basically live in a sweat. I would find it hard to live in Paris, for example, where everyone is so fashionable every time we go out.
Yet when Nlisse needs to be glamorous for a TV premiere or an award show, she’s not shy about upping the wow factor. That’s when she calls her stylist Chris Horan help. The two worked together for years, ever since Nlisse starred in the 2013 film The book thief.I didn’t know anything about fashion at the time. I was a gymnast and only wore sports clothes, she says frankly. It was sweet to see the evolution of our relationship and I completely trust him, his expertise and his vision.
Now, when the occasion calls for it, you’ll see Nlisse in ethereal dresses by Monique Lhuillier or a sultry pantsuit by Givenchy, all with the help of Horans. I am a fashion chameleon [on the red carpet], she says. I don’t like to stick to one style of dress.
Forward, the yellow jackets star dives deeper into her personal style and shopping habits.
Where do you buy? Do you like browsing online or in-store?
I hate shopping online because I have to pay customs [since I live in Canada]. I prefer to go to the nearest thrift store to do my shopping. All my friends know about me, but I’m a big thrifty, I would say that 80% of my wardrobe is second-hand. It’s the perfect way to fuel my shopping addiction and do it on a budget, and the savings are also good for the environment.
What are your top tips for saving?
I would say go to the men’s section first. It is usually smaller and [therefore less overwhelming]. In addition, small men’s sizes will fit women. I still find my oversized jeans and leather jackets cool from there. Also, it’s good to have something specific in mind that you want to buy and go look at the racks with that style first. The more you sail, the more tired you will be.
Where do you get your fashion inspiration from?
I would say Pinterest and outfit of the day videos on TikTok. At the moment, I follow a lot of girls who have a northern European style, like the Norwegians, because I like that vibe.
Your three wardrobe basics?
A white sneaker like the Air Force 1 or platform Converse that will never go out of style, black or dark blue baggy jeans, and a versatile top. Something you can wear to the beach, but also wear to dinner with friends.
Are you a jewelry girl?
I wear a lot of jewelry, especially rings, and I’m drawn to meaningful pieces. I always wear the exact same ones, too, while I sleep in them and shower in them. [Some of my favorites are] a signet ring my ex made for me, my dad’s wedding ring, and a necklace with my family’s initials engraved on it. Im very sentimental that way. I love the Melanie Auld brand, they do engraved pieces and they have the most chic jewelry. I would shop there all the time while filming Yellow jackets.
What three timeless items do you want to buy?
An oversized button up shirt that you can wear as a dress/cover up for the beach or for dinner, a super sexy and lightweight silky dress, and Birkenstock Boston Clogs. I think it’s a trend right now, but it’s a style that will also always remain classic.
Can you describe your red carpet style?
I think I’m drawn to very girly, princess-elegant looks, like what I wore to the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards. My stylist also loves putting me in a suit with a deep front cut. I actually get really self-conscious on red carpets, so I usually try to be more covered up and find it hard not to criticize myself. However, [this is something I am working on] and now I’m more willing to step out of my comfort zone because I trust Chris.
Can talk about that amazing costume moment at the premiere of yellow jackets Season 2?
When trying on, I didn’t like anything but Chris was like, Trust me, this pantsuit will look amazing [on you]. I initially didn’t like the color, I really couldn’t imagine the vision he was seeing for myself, but he was like trusting the process so I just went with it. I ended up loving what he put on me and got so many compliments on the [Givenchy outfit].
What’s your favorite fashion tip?
I think its dress for yourself, dress according to what makes You feel comfortable and what You feel best in.
