



Brian Cox – known for playing patriarch Logan Roy in the HBO Max drama “Succession– made a colorful appearance on the latest episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”. The drama’s final season is now streaming on HBO Max. While in New York for Monday night’s show, Cox sat down with Colbert in a deep tonal outfit. The Emmy-winning star’s ensemble featured a burnt orange collared jacket with brass buttons, layered over a dark green Falconeri cashmere sweater; although Cox’s colorway is currently sold out, the $290 Ultrathin Style is always available in several colors. A set of light blue denim jeans completed her outfit, which was accessorized with orange and gray ombre sunglasses and a bright red Apple Watch. Related

Brian Cox meets fans outside “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” studios in New York on April 10, 2023. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com As for the shoes, Cox donned a stylish pair of suede boots to finish off her outfit. The “Braveheart” actor’s pointy-toe style was crafted from burnt red suede, giving his outfit a colorful and complementary base. Brown soles with cropped 1-2 inch heels completed the ensemble with a Western flair, giving Cox a subtle height boost with a sharp finish. Similar colorful men’s boots – often made from suede and leather in a range of hues – have grown in popularity as upbeat clothing has increased, seen in new styles from brands such as Taft, Clarks, Rakoh , Sunni Sunni and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Brian Cox meets fans outside “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” studios in New York on April 10, 2023. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

Zoom on Cox’s boots. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com During his interview with Colbert, to be found in full on YoutubeCox has opened up about his role as Logan Roy in “Succession” — as well as his character’s death in his most recent episode, which he deterred the paparazzi from by appearing on set of his funeral scene. “I was like, ‘I better go, because I know there’s going to be a lot of paparazzi out there,’ Cox said. “And as soon as I got out of the car, they started to walk away, so I could immediately push the fact that it was my funeral.” When it comes to shoes, Cox shoe styles are often classic and versatile. The ‘Rob Roy’ actor regularly wears black and brown brogues, loafers and lace-up boots on the red carpet, from brands such as Thursday Boots. Off-duty, he can also wear slip-on sneakers and leather pilots in similar neutral hues. PHOTOS: See Brian Cox and more stars at the ‘Succession’ Season 4 premiere in the gallery.

