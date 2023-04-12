Elon University baseball beats High Point in fashion





HIGH POINT The Elon University baseball team traveled to High Point on Tuesday for a nationally televised interconference meeting. Those watching ESPN+ saw Elons’ comeback heroism in the eighth and ninth innings, which propelled the Phoenix to a 7-3 victory. Junior Cole Reynolds started for the Phoenix, his first appearance on the mound since giving up seven runs in the third inning to Elons 20-0 loss at Wake Forest March 21st. The Panthers drew first blood, scoring one down the second redshirt junior first baseman Cole Singsank s Simple RBI. In the top of the third, Elon’s back-to-back hitters sent balls down the warning lane, and both times saw High Point’s outfielders do impressive over-the-shoulder hitches. We hit a few balls on the button early in the game and had nothing to show, head coach mike kennedy said. We did a good job without panicking or hanging on. The guys stuck with it. Leading fourth, sophomore left fielder Charlie Granatell took a clear infield on the left-field foul post, tying the game at one apiece. The next pitch, freshman second baseman Ryan Sprock , did the same, only 30 feet shorter, coming in second standing. Fifth-year catcher Luke Stephenson then isolated right, charging first and third with no outs. Reynolds hit a warning trail sacrifice fly, scoring Sprock and giving Elon the 2-1 lead. Late inning, the Panthers responded, as Elon’s graduate student right-handed pitcher Joe Sprak was assigned to relieve Reynolds. Second-year pinch hitter Miggy Echazarreta started the Panthers offense, fielding an RBI single on the left. Two batters later, the umpires called Sprake for a denial, scoring the go-ahead for High Point. The Panthers held that 3-2 lead until the eighth inning. After two quick outs from Elon, Granatell singled out, green-lighting Sprock at home plate. I really wanted to keep the momentum down, Sprock said. I was looking for something I could base myself with. Three pitches later, Sprock smashed an inside fastball over the short right-center fence, silencing the ballpark and causing his teammates to roar. The home run marked Sprock’s sixth of the year, and Kennedy said he was proud of his performances this season. Sprock is so clutch. I can’t say enough about how he delivers in those big moments,” Kennedy said. The Phoenix added three more runs, scoring five runs over the final two innings to propel Elon to victory. As seems to be the story all season, the team stayed there despite a deficit and mounted a comeback. Sprock credited the team’s positive mindset, setting the Phoenix up for immense success. We have a lot of confidence in our abilities, Sprock said. We feel like we can hang out with anyone. The Phoenix, which has won 15 of the last 20 games, sits atop the Colonial Athletic Association standings, one game ahead of the University of North Carolina, Wilmington, with about six weeks of regular-season play remaining. Next, the Phoenix travel to Williamsburg for a weekend series against William & Mary. The first of the three-game series is Friday at 6 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elonnewsnetwork.com/article/2023/04/elon-university-baseball-defeats-high-point-in-comeback-fashion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related