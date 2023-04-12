Kristin Cavallari is a spring vision in an orange halter dress | Jackson Progress-Argus Parade Partner Content
The reality star is ringing spring in the right way.
On April On December 11, the 36-year-old reality star hit the Big Apple, where she was seen arriving at Good morning America to promote her new cookbook, Really Simple: 140 Healthy Weekday Cooking Recipes.
Paparazzi snapped photos of Cavallari as she donned a burnt orange halter dress that reached her ankles and tapered at the side. The set showed off her toned back as it opened up at the back and was tied at the bottom near her bum. She teamed the look with nude heels, gold earrings and a watch.
As for her glam, she rocked her caramel blonde locks into a slicked back ponytail, which was parted down the middle. Her makeup featured shimmery gold eyeshadow and a pink-nude color on her lips.
“Big press day today for REALLY SIMPLE! This book has been in the works for almost 2 years so I couldn’t be happier to finally release it,” she wrote alongside photos of herself. in the orange dress above.
By appearing on hello americashe accompanied Lara Spencer by making a balsamic roast chicken recipe, which you will find in the new cookbook. Before embarking on the recipe, Cavallari gave an update on his personal life lifewhich includes “bouncing three kids’ schedules, from flag football to horseback riding.”
“It’s crazy, so I always want to make a great dinner every night. I promise you these recipes are really easy and really quick,” she added before talking about how her kids love it. help prepare these homemade dishes. “My kids love being in the kitchen, which I love.”
