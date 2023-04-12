Annual fashion show returns with original student designs – Iowa State Daily

What started as a small fashion show in an on-campus classroom and evolved into attracting judges and designers from Marc Jacobs, Urban Outfitters and Patagonia, Iowa State University The fashion show was a way for the students to have their own design clothes revered and presented to the public.

Models and designers will take the stage for this annual event at Stephens Auditorium on Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m.

Their hard work is selected by judges who work in the fashion industry and eventually presented to a sold-out audience of 2,300, in addition to the 1,000 viewers streaming the show online, according to the ISU Foundation.

The Fashion Show (TFS) is able to successfully execute and maintain this tall stature due to the Iowa State student participation. This year, TFS has 15 committees made up of approximately 100 students with different jobs and goals. Seventy models selected in a model casting audition are also included, all working to help smooth production.

In addition to the 100 committee members and 70 models, there are 50 designers, 40 directors and four producers, according to faculty director Sarah Bennett-George.

Committee members, directors and producers help organize and plan the show while models show designers’ visions. With over 200 students involved, TFS is one of the largest fashion shows organized by students in the country.

“Directors have usually, but not always, been involved with the show before, and they get a bit more responsibility and freedom for their particular committee, Bennett-George said. The producers are top notch the organization chart. They have been involved with the show for several years, including at less than a year as a director. It’s a real leadership challenge, and they grow over the year.

These committees are responsible for different aspects of production. They understand art, alumni relations, backstage, design, fundraising, gallery and exhibition, modeling, musical direction and technical design, philanthropy, photography, public relations and marketing, decor design, social media, special events and finance.

Some of the tasks included in the committees are community sensitization, practice with the models and working with the clothes and designs from the show.

Becca Parker, Director of Philanthropy and Apparel, Merchandising and Design Junior, is responsible for managing and creating events that give back to the Ames and Des Moines areas. One event included obtaining donations through a savings event for Dress Success Des Moines, a global non-profit organization that empowers women for economic independence through professional clothing.

“These events are a great way to support a community that has always supported us,” Parker saidentifier. “It’s important for The Fashion Show to give back and make a difference in the region.”

Megan Lenzi, a model director and senior in clothing, merchandising and design, is in charge of training the models for the show.

“We have practices and running through choreography, Lenzi said. Our team also helps to judge and launch the models.”

During these practices, Lenzi added that the committee helps the modelsIwin and clean up their track rides. As the official show approaches, dress rehearsals are held to help prepare the models for the event.

Ellie Hauser and Sadie Besch, both design directors and heads of apparel, merchandising and design, are responsible for the looks of the models. the day of the parade.

We work with models and design students to achieve everything is ready for the show,” Hauser said. “We dress and accompany all the models in what they to carry.”

Moreover, they also work on the hair and makeup of the models. Zig-zag and brilliantly hairstyles the colorful makeup looks are just a few of the wild looks produced by the fashion show.

“We work for make the models look great at the event, Besch said. We style and make up, fix and smooth their clothes.”

Fundraising, volunteering and building the event are also other duties and responsibilities on which the committees focus.

Tickets for The Fashion Show are on sale and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at Iowa State Center ticket office.