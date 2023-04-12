Fashion
WNBA Draft night Orange Carpet looks, ranked: Zia Cooke and Haley Jones shine among the class of 2023
The orange rug debuted in 2017 and has been a staple ever since. Honestly, the anticipation for the night’s outfits might be higher than where each rookie ends up.
In New York, serving the look and serving the game is what the league does. And it does it well.
Here’s my ranking of the 2023 WNBA rookies as they slay their orange carpet appearances.
MORE: WNBA Draft live results, list of all selections
2023 #WNBADraft class outfits.
(: @drmataya) pic.twitter.com/6976InIkvy
Women’s Hoopz (@WBBWorldWide) April 10, 2023
1. Zia Cooke
We can’t say enough about Cooke’s dress. Seriously, it’s going to be difficult, if not impossible, to do better.
The sleek black fabric frames it nicely, but the chest cutout and diamond chest accents? ! Someone get a fire extinguisher because that girl smokes!
She’s my favorite, and probably America’s, tonight.
Look first @ZiaCooke‘s draft fit and HE DIDN’T DISAPPOINT #WNBADraft I #WNBATwitter pic.twitter.com/tMPfIeMacA
TOGETHXR (@togethxr) April 10, 2023
2.Haley Jones
The color is so unique. It’s something I’ve never really seen worn on the mat before (or maybe I just don’t watch enough mat looks like this?), but I’m so glad I got it NOW. It does numbers for her complexion and the heels elongate her legs immaculately. It’s business casual with an added spice. It’s just out of the box and rare, and that says a lot about the skills she’ll bring to the W.
Spotted: Haley Jones makes it to WNBA Draft pic.twitter.com/9gI1eGhzw8
Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) April 10, 2023
An honorable mention goes to its camcorder.
Haley Jones is already in the mood for the @WNBA Disorganized pic.twitter.com/h94iq2qrNd
HighlightHER (@HighlightHER) April 10, 2023
3. Brea Beal
Laeticia Amihere and Brea Beals #WNBADraft outfits.
(: @CoachJSims5) pic.twitter.com/KdzhSjKVAv
Women’s Hoopz (@WBBWorldWide) April 10, 2023
I’m a sucker for all things hot pink, then I combine it into a pantsuit like this? ! Elle Woods is somewhere very, very proud.
I love how it added shine. The diamond bralette, the diamond heels and that chain, she swapped her boyfriend Jaycee Horn’s initials for hers tonight. Let it shine, girl!
4. Laeticia Amihere
Elegant, simple. The cutout on the collarbone and the slit on the leg give it a bit of dimension to really spice it up. The way her curls fall and bounce is an added point.
South Carolina did not come play!
Laeticia Amihere and Brea Beals #WNBADraft outfits.
(: @CoachJSims5) pic.twitter.com/KdzhSjKVAv
Women’s Hoopz (@WBBWorldWide) April 10, 2023
5. Mady Siegrist
This outfit gives royalty. Trophy wife, even. Except she’s the trophy and her husband is… just Ken. (Please someone tell me they get that Barbie movie reference).
Elegant and angelic all around. I love that she sticks to white only and doesn’t add too many accessories. Nothing wrong with bling, though. Even her shoes are simple enough not to take you off, but still catch your eye. And not to mention her absolutely glowing skin.
Maddy Siegrists #WNBADraft outfit.
(: @krisrhim1) pic.twitter.com/TsvSkp2HfI
Women’s Hoopz (@WBBWorldWide) April 10, 2023
6. Diamond Miller
Talk about pretty in pink?! My God, Miller lives up to his namesake, looking like a literal diamond in the sky tonight. It’s simple, but brings out her dark skin tone and hair color so pleasing to the eye.
Diamond cutters #WNBADraft outfit
(: @krisrhim1) pic.twitter.com/qc9XeW8h80
Women’s Hoopz (@WBBWorldWide) April 10, 2023
7. Aliyah Boston
It’s definitely the lowest number in a standings Boston will likely ever have.
The hair is what drew me here. I love the color change for Draft night. She’s always been a spectacle when it comes to her hair color and shoes and she never, ever disappoints.
The silk jumpsuit or pantsuit is a popular look this year, that’s what I’m rounding up, and each girl brings her own bang for her buck.
Aliyah Bostons #WNBADraft outfit.
(: @CasNegley) pic.twitter.com/Qe0haBXBtj
Women’s Hoopz (@WBBWorldWide) April 10, 2023
8.Alexis Morris
I swear the power suit is going to be my favorite look tonight. Morris looks sleek and untouchable. She has an aura around her that is noticeable even in a photo. The simplistic vibe, but the bold energy leaving the top half open, so he also says, “yeah, that’s right, I did it.”
I’m a sucker for pops of color too. The blue handbag adds so much light in such a subtle way.
No paparazzi please @AlexisMorrisWBB pic.twitter.com/lOkhMfqMak
WNBA League Cups (@fits_wnba) April 10, 2023
9. Grace Shepherd
My jaw dropped when I saw a picture of her. I’m used to her wild curly mane, I hardly recognized her. Can she pull off all the hairstyles? ! Because it’s so unfair.
The choice to have a bare neck when wearing an off the shoulder dress is a bold one and I really dig it. Pay attention to her makeup please! She is here serving the face.
The orange carpet has begun. #WNBADraft pic.twitter.com/EMsN5GaSIc
Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) April 10, 2023
10. Lou Lopez-Snchal
Another dripping in an all-pink pantsuit? I can’t complain in the least. The blush shade that Lopez-Snchal chose really contrasts with the bright pink that Beal wears and the salmon pink that Miller wears. It’s like the monochromatic color wheel, for my favorite color in the rainbow.
I’m also a fan of high-heeled sneakers. Comfort always wins.
Lou Lopez Snchals #WNBADraft outfit.
(: @krisrhim1) pic.twitter.com/LNlsUvbCTs
Women’s Hoopz (@WBBWorldWide) April 10, 2023
11. Stephanie Soares
She looks like she runs the business capital of the world and I live for it. The all white brings out his smile and this watch is massive ice on his wrist.
Stephanie Soares () looks so CLEAN in all white #WNBADraft pic.twitter.com/FOYa9uWXmV
Andscape (@andscape) April 10, 2023
12. Jordan Horson
The plaid suit jacket, the crisp white collar and those big diamond earrings and those diamond chains. Even sunglasses. Seriously, it’s all fire.
Jordan Horston #WNBADraft outfit.
(: @MylesHonest) pic.twitter.com/vcPVSXbmPn
Women’s Hoopz (@WBBWorldWide) April 10, 2023
13. Ashley Johns
Another simple little black dress, but in a range of off-screen outfits, Joens’ outfit ranks lower, by comparison. However, the class still goes a long way.
14. Dorka Juhsz
I’m a huge fan of her sparkly heels. These are really an eye catcher.
Dorka Juhaszs #WNBADraft outfit.
15. Taylor Mikesell
Just because she’s the last doesn’t mean she didn’t kill!
The basic combo of white and black tie and black pants was clean and fresh. Also, I don’t think I’ve ever seen her hair down and it’s gorgeous.
Taylor Mikesells #WNBADraft outfit.
(: @OhioStateWBB) pic.twitter.com/H6qDFKvBtk
Women’s Hoopz (@WBBWorldWide) April 10, 2023
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/wnba/news/wnba-draft-2023-orange-carpet-looks-ranked/t2t2oabpgbyedrnjht0p7dfx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Burnout rates in Australia’s not-for-profit sector
- 4.4 earthquake hits Lake County
- The new education policy meets the demands of modern and developed India (PM Modi)
- YouTube sets starting price of $249 for NFL Sunday Ticket subscriptions
- Local teachers are conducting a Nauru NOC coaching course for the first time
- Cyclone Freddy: When a community stood up for its people
- ‘I’m tired’: Louisville doctor reacts to treating mass shooting victims
- Port Angeles High School’s Robin Hood Parody Premieres This Weekend
- Horrific aftermath of Myanmar junta airstrike that kills 100 in central Sagaing region
- Patients with tick bites advised to see GP if unwell after TBE detected in UK
- Taiwan Air Force mocks Chinese President Xi Jinping with stricken Winnie the Pooh patch
- MoD claims claims that British special forces are operating in Ukraine are ‘seriously inaccurate’ | british news