WNBA Draft night Orange Carpet looks, ranked: Zia Cooke and Haley Jones shine among the class of 2023

The orange rug debuted in 2017 and has been a staple ever since. Honestly, the anticipation for the night’s outfits might be higher than where each rookie ends up.

In New York, serving the look and serving the game is what the league does. And it does it well.

Here’s my ranking of the 2023 WNBA rookies as they slay their orange carpet appearances.

1. Zia Cooke

We can’t say enough about Cooke’s dress. Seriously, it’s going to be difficult, if not impossible, to do better.

The sleek black fabric frames it nicely, but the chest cutout and diamond chest accents? ! Someone get a fire extinguisher because that girl smokes!

She’s my favorite, and probably America’s, tonight.

2.Haley Jones

The color is so unique. It’s something I’ve never really seen worn on the mat before (or maybe I just don’t watch enough mat looks like this?), but I’m so glad I got it NOW. It does numbers for her complexion and the heels elongate her legs immaculately. It’s business casual with an added spice. It’s just out of the box and rare, and that says a lot about the skills she’ll bring to the W.

Spotted: Haley Jones makes it to WNBA Draft pic.twitter.com/9gI1eGhzw8 Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) April 10, 2023

An honorable mention goes to its camcorder.

Haley Jones is already in the mood for the @WNBA Disorganized pic.twitter.com/h94iq2qrNd HighlightHER (@HighlightHER) April 10, 2023

3. Brea Beal

I’m a sucker for all things hot pink, then I combine it into a pantsuit like this? ! Elle Woods is somewhere very, very proud.

I love how it added shine. The diamond bralette, the diamond heels and that chain, she swapped her boyfriend Jaycee Horn’s initials for hers tonight. Let it shine, girl!

4. Laeticia Amihere

Elegant, simple. The cutout on the collarbone and the slit on the leg give it a bit of dimension to really spice it up. The way her curls fall and bounce is an added point.

South Carolina did not come play!

5. Mady Siegrist

This outfit gives royalty. Trophy wife, even. Except she’s the trophy and her husband is… just Ken. (Please someone tell me they get that Barbie movie reference).

Elegant and angelic all around. I love that she sticks to white only and doesn’t add too many accessories. Nothing wrong with bling, though. Even her shoes are simple enough not to take you off, but still catch your eye. And not to mention her absolutely glowing skin.

6. Diamond Miller

Talk about pretty in pink?! My God, Miller lives up to his namesake, looking like a literal diamond in the sky tonight. It’s simple, but brings out her dark skin tone and hair color so pleasing to the eye.

7. Aliyah Boston

It’s definitely the lowest number in a standings Boston will likely ever have.

The hair is what drew me here. I love the color change for Draft night. She’s always been a spectacle when it comes to her hair color and shoes and she never, ever disappoints.

The silk jumpsuit or pantsuit is a popular look this year, that’s what I’m rounding up, and each girl brings her own bang for her buck.

8.Alexis Morris

I swear the power suit is going to be my favorite look tonight. Morris looks sleek and untouchable. She has an aura around her that is noticeable even in a photo. The simplistic vibe, but the bold energy leaving the top half open, so he also says, “yeah, that’s right, I did it.”

I’m a sucker for pops of color too. The blue handbag adds so much light in such a subtle way.

9. Grace Shepherd

My jaw dropped when I saw a picture of her. I’m used to her wild curly mane, I hardly recognized her. Can she pull off all the hairstyles? ! Because it’s so unfair.

The choice to have a bare neck when wearing an off the shoulder dress is a bold one and I really dig it. Pay attention to her makeup please! She is here serving the face.

10. Lou Lopez-Snchal

Another dripping in an all-pink pantsuit? I can’t complain in the least. The blush shade that Lopez-Snchal chose really contrasts with the bright pink that Beal wears and the salmon pink that Miller wears. It’s like the monochromatic color wheel, for my favorite color in the rainbow.

I’m also a fan of high-heeled sneakers. Comfort always wins.

11. Stephanie Soares

She looks like she runs the business capital of the world and I live for it. The all white brings out his smile and this watch is massive ice on his wrist.

Stephanie Soares () looks so CLEAN in all white #WNBADraft pic.twitter.com/FOYa9uWXmV Andscape (@andscape) April 10, 2023

12. Jordan Horson

The plaid suit jacket, the crisp white collar and those big diamond earrings and those diamond chains. Even sunglasses. Seriously, it’s all fire.

13. Ashley Johns

Another simple little black dress, but in a range of off-screen outfits, Joens’ outfit ranks lower, by comparison. However, the class still goes a long way.

14. Dorka Juhsz

I’m a huge fan of her sparkly heels. These are really an eye catcher.

15. Taylor Mikesell

Just because she’s the last doesn’t mean she didn’t kill!

The basic combo of white and black tie and black pants was clean and fresh. Also, I don’t think I’ve ever seen her hair down and it’s gorgeous.