5 best summer 2023 fashion trends

We were only a few weeks away from spring, but summer is well underway. As the sun defrosts the ground to make way for flora, fauna and the best fashion trends of summer 2023, I can just feel it. And because time has a funny way of flowing SO quickly (wild, I know) the hottest season of the year will be here before we know it. Luckily, there’s still plenty of time to shape your summer wardrobe, which includes everything from summer wedding guest dresses and crescent bags to the best clogs. Now the real question is…with what?

To give you a starting point for your summer looks, I turned to Libby Jane Pagemarket manager at , to share her insider insights on the fashion trends that will be everywhere in June. The key point: this summer, you have both sides of the coin. The Spring/Summer 2023 season was clearly a tale of two halves, proving that sleek elegance and sleek black styles can have just as much of an impact as glossy liquid shine pieces and standout floral moments, she tells me. There are pure fashion looks perfect for 100-degree humid forecasts as well as luxe pieces to combat leaky air conditioning, plus a few other eye-catching ones in between. (All of these will pair perfectly with the top jewelry trends of summer 2023, too.) Scroll down to see what Page has in mind for this summer’s biggest trends.

Quiet luxury

A look from the Bottega Venetas Spring/Summer 2023 collection. WWD

In case you haven’t heard, Quiet Luxury, also known as Ordinary Luxury, per page is very present. And if you needed more proof, just watch the tsunami of press that Gwyneth Paltrows’ ski trial courtroom style deserves. This season marked the return of simplicity to our everyday wardrobes, proving that streamlined elegance is the height of luxury, Page shares. The Row, Bottega Veneta and Savette are leading the mainstream luxury trend and searches for these have increased by over 185%, 75% and 550% respectively.

Reiss Holly double-breasted linen blazer Savette Symmetry Leather Tote Pouch

Back to black

Valentino presented an elegant black dress in its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Pascal Le Segretain

No matter the season, you simply can’t go wrong with black. According to Page, it’s a fashion favorite. And while you might be surprised that black is the new, uh, color, the market manager noted that head-to-toe black is top of the fashion trends for the summer. Black isn’t a color we tend to associate with summer, but this season it has proven its reign as fashion’s favorite color is still very much around after dopamine seasons. Page suggests bodycon dresses and cutouts to beat the heat in black this summer.

Bottega Veneta draped silk-chiffon and twill dress Skims Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress

best negligee

Models wore revealing dresses at the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2023 show. White Stone

Hot summer nights? Put them on and dress less. This trend is a new wave of evening wear, a complete shift from the high-octane glamor that has dominated the space in recent seasons to a more understated approach that embraces nudity in a subtle, chic way. she explains. Saint Laurent had that mood, continuing the theme of its pre-Spring 2023 collection and showing off 10 revealing dresses on the catwalk. Of course not all your looks should be for the night; you can always opt for semi-transparent pieces during the day.

Reformation Will Oversized Sheer Shirt Maryam Nassir Zadeh Beige Sublime Mini Skirt

Moments of magpie

Sequins made their appearance at the Nensi Dojakas Spring/Summer 2023 show. David M. Bennett

Now, just because understated, slippery looks are all the rage for summer, doesn’t mean these shimmery, eye-catching pieces are completely thrown to the sides, so don’t put that sparkling summer cocktail dress away just yet! Page tells me the Spring 2023 runways shone with glitter, sequins and crystal. We’ve seen a new guard of designers arrive and lead the way in the evening wear space, from Nensi Dojaka, who exemplifies the brand’s exceptional evolution, to 16ARLINGTON and LaQuan Smith, she says.

Vanina Nuit Scintillante bag decorated with sequins Nadine Merabi Kendal Brother Vellies Elevator Glitter Boot

The power of the flowers

Dries van Notens’ Spring ’23 runway show was full of floral prints. Spoil

The latter is no surprise, because what would summer be without its colorful flowers? Florals for spring and summer are nothing new, but this season take your florals to the next level with 3D designs that literally stand out from Magda Butrym. And if you’re not feeling so garish with your fashion choices, dial it up with a chic rosette necklace, Page shares. It will also be one of the biggest fashion trends of fall 2023 once the temperatures cool down, making it a great investment for your wardrobe.

Magda Butrym Magda Butrym ruched cutout floral-print jersey mini dress Loewe 100 pink heeled leather pumps