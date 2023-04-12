A tailored version of traditional guayaberas empowers Latinas





Melissa Rojas (left) and Arlene Saldaa Galindo model the Chasing Camilla short guayaberas. Photos: Courtesy of Melissa Rojas

Guayaberas, the shirts traditionally worn by men throughout Latino culture, are becoming a fashion statement for Latinas in San Antonio and South Texas. What is happening: Melissa Rojas, online store owner Chasing Camillareinvented classic linen guayaberas by adapting smock-style shirts and cropping them to make them more feminine. Why is this important: Miss Fiesta 2014 Sophia Campos, a client of Chasing Camilla, says Axios wearing a shirt traditionally worn by authoritative or respected Latino men is an empowering fashion statement for a younger generation of Latinas. Context: The shirts originated in Cuba but evolved and morphed across Latin America, including Mexico, according to a report in the Tampa Bay Weather. Guayaberas have been worn throughout history by personalities like Csar Chvez and fathers at weddings.

Rojas’ variation seems to be a first in its evolution. What she did: Rojas’ design idea developed last year when she cropped a guayabera she wore as a swimsuit and the compliments poured in. She decided to add the shirts to her store for $69. Alicia Trevio, her godmother, adapts Mexico men’s shirts in the cropped version.

Shortened guayaberas are now her best-selling item.

Rojas, who is based in Donna, sells the shirts at pop-ups in San Antonio and at online “drops.” This season is busy as many customers are preparing for Fiesta. Rollback: Melinda Adams, program director of the department of fashion management at the University of the Incarnate Word, tells Axios that Rojas’ reconstruction of the shirts reminds her of the 1980s and 1990s, when women’s power suits became popular. What they say : Campos tells Axios that his cropped guayabera is a “leader” in his Fiesta wardrobe. “It’s such a creative and modern take on the classic shirt that our dads and kids wear. Wearing it instills cultural pride and its cropped version is a great play on traditionally masculine clothing,” Campos said.

“It’s for women who are assertive, who know what they want. I feel like things are different now and fashion is changing with the women we are becoming,” Rojas said. And after: Rojas will share updates on restocks or local pop-up dates at instagram.

