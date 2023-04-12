6 dog fashion trends of 2023: Barbiecore, Balletcore and more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If, like me, you are a helicopter parent of your dog, then you’ll understand the importance of making sure your pooch rocks the cutest fits at all times. You may even care more about what your dog wears than what you, the human, wear every day. If you can figure it out, then you’ve come to the right place. My furry favorite Fleetwood sometimes goes to dog daycare, and his peers always wear the coolest clothes. It kind of makes me think my pup needs to step it up, and there’s no better place to order dog clothes than at petco.

Fleetwood is no stranger to petco. He is sometimes groomed there and we always buy his toys, leashes and harnesses from the retailer. I make sure to take a quick look at the clothing department just because the styles are always so cute and I want to buy them all. Of course, taking your dog in the actual store can be fun, but often you don’t have much time before your pup starts to lose patience (flag the pee on random shelves and tug on the leash to mingle with other doggos). But did you know that you can order dog clotheswith food, stationerytoys, health items and treat his Petcos website? The retailer makes it super easy to style your four-legged friend in the most stylish clothes.

Where to start? With our favorite tendencies, Of course! Barbiecore, cottagecore, balletcore, you name itpetco is the fashion center you should turn to whenever you need to refresh your pup’s wardrobe. Instead of kitschy, tacky options, you’ll find chic sweaters, cute dresses, and warm jackets.

Ahead, discover all the dog fashion trends you and your dog can try. And until April 16 at petco, save up to 25% on your purchase with the promo code PETDAY25. April 11 is, in fact, National Pet Day, so a shopping spree for your dog is definitely in order.

RELATED: Here’s The Animal You Should Adopt, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Youly Pink Fuzzy Dog Sweater

There aren’t many dog ​​clothes that come in hot pink, but if your pup is wearing a head-to-toe shade of pink, they’re probably still in line with the Barbiecore vibe. This sweater feels extra luxury as it is made from a soft and comfortable yarn. Plus, the front zipper is fully functional, so your dog can rock this sweater in a variety of ways. It’s down to just $9 right now, so hurry, quick!

Youly dog ​​collar in bling pink leather

Well nowThisis Barbiecore pink! How cute is this bling-out Dog collar? The fuzzy jumper with this accessory is all your dog needs to look like it’s out of Greta Gerwigs. Barbie. Get yours on sale for less than $17 instead of $22.

Youly Tulle Tiered Dog Dress

There’s nothing that screams balletcore more than this pretty tulle dress. It’s hard to see in this snap model, but there are details on the back too, like a collar, necklaces and a bow. Add it to your cart for a reduced price of $9.

Youly pink dog vest with bow

find me a sweeter one dog vest, I’ll wait. This one gives Sandy Liang some balletcore vibes, and I’m beyond here for it. The quilting! The bow detail! It’s perfect. Grab the vest for nearly $10 less right now.

Youly collared floral dog dress

Cottagecore is all about strutting the meadows in a floral dress. Every Time You Have A Picnic In The Park, Throw This In collared dress on your pooch, and they will fit perfectly.

Youly Blue Plaid Dog Shirt

Another popular take on the cottagecore aesthetic is Gingham. This blue plaid shirt will have your puppet with the picnic blanket.

Youly collar in poplin for dog

Delicate details are a common thread in cottagecore, which is why you should complete your dog’s darling outfit with this necklace. It features fabric covered beads and a subtle floral pattern.

GF Pet Oatmeal Chalet Dog Sweater

Your dog is about to look so effortlessly chic in this sweater it looks like it came straight from a coastal grandmother’s closet. It’s minimal, a bit preppy and super laid back.

Youly The Heir Ivory Fuzzy Dog Sweater

This sweater for dog is so warm and cozy. Your pup will look ready for the Hamptons in this deluxe top.

GF Pet Yellow Alpine Dog Sweater

The weird girlish aesthetic that the Hadid sisters made popular is all about mixing and matching the colors, prints and fabrics you want. Start with this knit dog sweater which features a cool chevron pattern on the back.

Canada Pooch Pink Fleece Pompom Dog Hat

Bella has worn a hat like this before (different color, but similar design!). This knit beanie is chunky, has a pom pom on top and braided tassel strings on either side. It’s quirkier than a regular beanie, which is exactly what you want to dress up as a weird girl, I mean dog.

Reddy Primaloft dog jacket black

ICYMI, gorpcore is utilitarian outerwear turned street style. Think camping cuts that include beanies, fleeces, cargo pants, hiking boots and more. And think of brands like The North Face and Patagonia. This sportsman jacket follows this aesthetic to a T.

Fairisle Navy Blue Reddy Dog Hat

There is no gorpcore without a colorful beanie like this a bright blue.