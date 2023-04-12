The beauty and personal care market for men is booming





The men’s beauty and personal care (BPC) market is booming. Estimates vary, but in 2022 the global market was valued at $202.6 billion and is expected to grow at an annual rate of 8% through 2030. Men are now taking a bigger slice of the beauty pie, with over 20% of all sales made by men. Never before have so many cosmetic options been available, with a wide range of products for hair, skin, beard and body. A proliferation of categories and brands, from mass to prestige, are targeting the male consumer as they tap into a promising segment of the BPC market, according to LEK Consulting. Digital channels are the go-to platform for emerging male-centric brands for both education and conversion. While haircare is expected to see the fastest growth, skincare categories dominated the market and accounted for an estimated 33.3% share in 2022, according to data from Grand View Research. The increased awareness of men on personal hygiene and grooming globally has boosted the demand for men’s grooming products. Regional outlook Asia-Pacific dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 38.6% in 2022, with North America not far behind. Increased self-care awareness among consumers is a key driver of this growth in the region. Over the past few years, the skin care routine has become more elaborate for men of all ages and this factor has led to the emergence of several startups catering to the unmet needs and growing demand in this field. Emerging fashion trends and the influence of social media have drawn consumers towards self-care and self-care, ignoring the gender binaries of these products and diets as not being for men, according to Straights Research . Outside of the fashion industry, the corporate world also values ​​cleanliness, proper dress, and a polished appearance, fueling a wider demand for personal care products. Additionally, an increased presence of male models representing personal care brands, male makeup artists, and actors promoting the use of personal care products has had a positive effect on the men’s personal care industry, because more and more men are asking for these products. A host of male celebrities have also jumped on the bandwagon, launching personal care brands much like their Hollywood counterparts. Actors such as Jared Leto, Idris Elba and Brad Pitt, as well as musicians Harry Styles, Travis Barker and Pharrell Williams, have all recently launched their own lines, from nail polish to anti-aging creams and skincare products. CBD infused. While celebrity-owned and celebrity-represented collections are a crowded market, a heavy focus on men is still a relatively new business. As the lines of inclusivity and gender become blurred and less rigid, having a specific point of view is key to a successful launch. Consumers want to know what a brand stands for, especially if a celebrity is involved. “There are so many communities that are still underserved by the beauty industry David Yi, author and founder of digital beauty publication Very Good Light, told CNN. The biggest conglomerates are still (owned by) heterosexual white men, from Estee Lauder to “Oreal. What I would like to see with gender inclusion is more leadership that reflects consumers…we need more women in power, we need more queer people in power and people of color in power. And I think that’s really going to make this industry more vibrant and innovative and beautiful.”

