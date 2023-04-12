Rising temperatures in Iran heat up disputes over women’s dress

Iran’s hottest summer may be upon us. For the regime, fears are growing that the heat will incite new levels of civil disobedience from women who are ditching modest clothing in favor of lighter, cooler ones.

Many women have refused to wear the mandatory headscarf and long coats since last September, when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody after breaking the Islamic dress code. His death sparked one of the biggest anti-regime protests of all time.

But as summer approaches, with potential temperatures topping 40C, fears that women may go out naked, as some extremists say, are shaking extremist parts of Iran’s political establishment and society. The concern is no longer just whether women will cover their hair or not these days, authorities largely turn a blind eye to bareheads on the streets, malls and restaurants. The concern now is that they wear sleeveless tops, cropped pants and skirts, or show their bellies.

Some senior religious and parliamentary leaders have urged the country’s top officials to find an immediate solution. A recent viral video shows a religious man near the holy city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran throwing yoghurt at two women in a grocery store who are not wearing hijabs. The clip stirred public opinion in a society still reeling from the deadly crackdown on anti-regime protests last year, which claimed the lives of more than 300 people.

Some observers warn that there is no way out for the republic but to accept the reality that after more than four decades, women can no longer be forced to wear the hijab. But diehards counter that the clerics would take the law into their own hands if the authorities made a concession.

Morteza Agha-Tehrani, a radical member of parliament, has urged his religious brothers and sisters to play their invaluable role in real life and social media to prevent hijab disregard. Javad Hosseini Kia, another MP, warned that the growing number of hijab refusals could rob the husbands of more observant women.

However, Tehran is struggling to find a face-saving way to open up the country without enraging a powerful circle of hardline Islamists. The regime also fears appearing weak, which would embolden the opposition.

One option is to relax the standards in practice rather than in law. Under pressure from extremists, some authorities have urged women to wear headscarves in public places like airports. But the general approach so far seems to be to turn a blind eye.

Abbas Abdi, a reformist analyst, advised the authorities to accept that the existing hijab law had become dysfunctional and abandon it. Throwing away yogurts is the consequence of this impasse, he says.

Several other laws are already being quietly ignored due to public defiance and the regime’s tacit concessions. Iranians are not legally allowed to have satellites to watch foreign channels, but almost everyone has a dish on their roof. The extensive liquor trade is also allowed to flourish, as is the practice of using VPNs to avoid bans on Instagram and WhatsApp.

No one expects the hijab law to change. But the women’s movement will not be suppressed either. In the past, I have seen school girls sent home for wearing white socks under their long black pants, on the grounds that they were sinning by attracting the attention of men. These previous generations may have been more modest in their desire for change. But today’s women won’t wait decades for their scarves to recede inch by inch from their eyebrows at the crown of their head to their shoulders.

A university student, who goes to school without her hijab, tells me that it is obvious to her that she should wear summer clothes to avoid the heat. At the very least, she wants to wear short-sleeved t-shirts and ankle-length pants. Already, in the more affluent neighborhoods of Tehran, women expose bare legs under pants or skirts below the knees.

May God bless us with what we have to witness this summer, says a nun. For now, each side is anxiously watching how far the other will go.

najmeh.bozorgmehr@ft.com