Hailey Bieber wore the smallest little black dress for a night out in New York





"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commissions or revenue on certain articles through these links." Hailey Bieber love an all black look. And this week, the chic street style It girl is back. On Tuesday, the model was spotted in New York's Chelsea neighborhood in the tiniest black dress. The mini bustier featured a giant gold buckle bedazzled across the bust. She paired the piece with monochrome classics: sheer black tights from Calzedonia, pointy-toe pumps, a silky handbag and thin rectangular sunglasses. She further accessorized with small gold hoop earrings, a gold watch and her diamond engagement ring. THE Founder of Rhodes opted for her signature glam for the outing: natural rosy makeup, a glossy lip, a slicked up bun and a baby pink manicure. Gotham – Getty Images Bieber regularly shows off her sophisticated versions of the little black dress. Last February, the model went out to dinner in London wearing a one-shoulder bodycon dress mini dress by LaQuan Smith in glossy black patent leather. The rest of her ensemble matches the classic color palette: black tights from Calzedonia, black pointed slingback heels with open toes and a black crossbody bag from Saint Laurent. In March, at the 2023 Oscars After Party hosted by vanity loungeshe wore a beautiful long-sleeved black dress, tailor-made by Saint Laurent. The understated dress featured asymmetrical detailing, with one sleeve extending into a glove while the other, adorned with a large shoulder bow, draped to the floor. And a few days later, Bieber shared a Instagram photo dump including photos of herself in an elegant open back dress in black suede by Ferragamo with long sleeves and a turtleneck. She only accessorized a pair of chunky gold shell earrings from Bottega Veneta.

