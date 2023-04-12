FIT PRESENTS FUTURE OF FASHION CELEBRATION AND HONORS HOSTED BY ASHLEY GRAHAM, HONORING KARLIE KLOSS AND VICTOR GLEMAUD

Runway Show Presented by Macy’s to Showcase Class of 2023 Designs

BFA program in fashion design; Macy’s will give out student awards

The parade will be broadcast live

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The fashion institute of technology (FIT) announced today that the Future of Fashion Celebration and Honors will take place at the college on Wednesday May 10To 7 p.m. ET. The evening which will be hosted by the top model and entrepreneur Ashley Grahamwill honor notable fashion industry leaders Victor Glemaud And Karlie Kloss award-winning students, and include the annual Future of Fashion show featuring looks created by a select group of 2023 graduates of FIT’s Fashion Design BFA programme. The event will benefit the FIT Foundation, which helps train the next generation of FIT students by facilitating programs, developing new initiatives and providing scholarships.

The event will spotlight two fashion world leadersdesigner and FIT alumnus Victor Glemaud will be celebrated as an outstanding alumni winner, and top model and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss will be recognized as the fashion icon winner. Both individuals have made momentous contributions to the industry throughout their respective careers and have always been at the forefront of defining the future of fashion.

FIT’s Future of Fashion show is an annual showcase featuring selected works by BFA graduate students in Fashion Design where their talents are showcased to an audience including industry leaders, designers, influencers, media, Notable alumni and friends of FIT. Designs span four concentrations: knitwear, sportswear, intimates and special occasions. The clothes for this year’s show are inspired by personal stories and address varied themes such as sustainability, gender fluidity and size inclusion.

Macy’s will again support the future of fashion through two programs as part of its social purpose platform Mission each dedicated to creating a more equitable and sustainable future for all. For the Macy’s X FIT Every Body Collection capsule, the retailer’s in-house design team will select a student look that will appeal to a wide range of body types and celebrate real women for sale in the iconic Macy’s Herald Square store To New York City in the fall of 2023 with a hang tag featuring the recognized student’s name, photo and biography. As part of their ongoing support of the fashion design program, Macy’s designers mentored finalists for the Macy’s capsule collection.

Additionally, Macy’s will present three Bold Representation Awards which will recognize Best Use of Sustainable Materials, Best Culturally Inspired Look (inspired by the student’s own cultural/ethnic heritage), and Best Gender Neutral Look.

Models selected by Macy’s will be featured in the Future of Fashion show, in addition to a wide range of models from the Class of 2023 selected by industry professionals who will serve as judges, evaluating the work to determine which garments will win a coveted prize. place. The judges are Hollis Danielsdesign director, INC RTW, Macy’s; Noah Kozlowski, director, global designer relations and development, IMG; Mallis Fern, President, Fern Mallis LLC; Lilah Ramzifeature editor at vogue, Catherine Treff, Director of Design, Special Projects and Collaborations, Macy’s; And Alex Whitefashion director, She.

Prior to the show, students are mentored by acclaimed designers who serve as critics covering all four specializations. The mentors will nominate 11 Critic Award winners who will be recognized with distinction during the parade. Past Critic Award winners include esteemed designer and FIT alum Pierre Do, which was later nominated for the CFDA Awards. This year’s reviews are Georgina Chapmanco-founder and designer, Marchesa (Special Occasion); jonathan cohenco-founder and creative director, jonathan cohen (Sportswear); Marshal Colombiafounder and designer, Marshal Colombia (Sportswear); Sergio Hudsoncreative director and founder, Sergio Hudson (Sportswear); Naeem Khanfounder and designer, Naeem Khan (Special occasion); Sally LaPointeco-founder and creative director, LaPointe (Sportswear); Nicole Millerfounder and designer, Nicole Miller (Sportswear); Ralph Rucci, Founder and designer, Ralph Rucci (Special occasion); Daija Simpsonmesh maker, Oscar de la Renta (Knitwear); Stacey Tester, Senior Design Director, Knitwear and Jersey, Coach (Knitwear); And Jennifer Zucarinifounder and CEO of Flower of Evil (Intimate Apparel).

Tickets to the Future of Fashion Celebration and Honors are available for purchase . The event will take place at FIT at 227 West 27th Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues, with a livestream of the parade available to the public. For updates, follow FIT on Instagram at @FITNYC and on Twitter at @FIT .

A part of the State University of New York, FIT has been a leader in professional education in art, design, business and technology throughout its history. Offering nearly 9,000 students an unusual blend of practical experience, theory, and a solid liberal arts background, the college offers a wide range of affordable programs that foster innovation and collaboration. Its distinctive curriculum is suited to today’s rapidly growing creative economy, including areas such as computer animation, toy design, production management, film and media, as well as the marketing of cosmetics and perfumes. Internationally renowned, the FIT relies on its New York City place to provide a vibrant and creative community in which to learn. The college offers nearly 50 majors and grants AAS, BFA, BS, MA, MFA, and MPS degrees, preparing students for career success and leadership in the new creative economy. Former fashion notables include Calvin KleinMichael Kors, norma beautifulReem Acra, Brian Atwood, Stephen Burrows, Denis Basso, Francisco Costa, Nanette Lepore, Bibhu Mohapatra, Ralph Rucci, John BartlettPierre Do and michelle smith. Other prominent graduates include Leslie Blodgett, creator of bareMinerals; creator of international restaurants Tony Chi; And Nina Garciaeditor of She. fitnyc.edu

Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) serves as a source of style for generations of customers. With one of the largest e-commerce platforms in the country powered by macys.com and a mobile app, coupled with a nationwide network of stores, Macy’s offers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, delivering great values ​​in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy’s is giving customers even more ways to shop and own their style with a discounted assortment at Macy’s Backstage and their highly curated, smaller store format, Market by Macy’s. Each year, Macy’s provides millions of people with unforgettable experiences through the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks and Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade and helps its customers celebrate special moments big and small. They are guided by their purpose to create a better future with bold representation that gives more voice, choice and ownership to their colleagues, customers and communities.

