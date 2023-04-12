How to Dress for a Sweaty Commute, According to DC Stylists





It’s hard not to feel like a swamp monster in the DC heat, especially when you’re rushing to work. And with April temperatures currently reaching 80 degrees, morning commutes have already become a source of sweat-induced stress for many city dwellers. Luckily, some strategic dressings can help you look less dewy, even on the most humid days. We spoke to two DC-based stylists to get their tips on how commuters can make their wardrobes work for them in the heat. Dejeune Harris is the CEO of Your style is forever, a style consulting firm that helps women reinvent the clothes they already have in their closets. And Cat Bushera is the owner and chief stylist of Styled by Rachel, which offers services such as closet editing, custom shopping, and styling sessions for both men and women. Here’s what they had to say: Opt for lightweight fabrics Both stylists suggest wearing linen or 100% cotton clothes that are breathable and allow movement. Harris says seersucker is another great lightweight option, while Bushera named antimicrobial merino wool as a favorite because it doesn’t retain odor. Step away from gray

No matter the fabric, sweat will show on gray clothes, Bushera says. Fabric in more forgiving pastels like light pinks, greens, yellows and blues makes sweat less noticeable. Packing layers for different temperatures

It’s a good idea to be prepared for the temperature differences between humid streets and air-conditioned offices, but heavy blazers aren’t fun to wear or wear in the heat. Bushera suggests opting for cardigans, which she says are making a comeback and are easier to wear. Try Tricks for Armpit Sweat Crowded spaces + exposed armpits + hot weather = a smelly nightmare. Harris suggests using underarm pads to absorb sweat and wearing deodorant spray, which helps keep static at bay and keeps skin dry. Express yourself through accessories Clothes are a great way to show off your personality, but you don’t need to put on more than that for your sense of style to shine, especially when it’s hot outside, says Harris. Consider things that won’t weigh you down like jewelry, fanny packs, belts, hats, and lightweight scarves.

