Men’s hair care and styling products market size expected to grow by $12 billion in 2026: Technavio





The men’s hair care and styling products market size is expected to grow $12.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.16%, according to Technavio’s latest market research report. Europe is estimated to account for 31% of the global market growth over the forecast period. The UK is the key market for men’s hair care and styling products in the region. Growth in the region is facilitated by factors such as rising popularity of emerging fashion trends among millennials. Fashion trends in hairstyles and haircuts are playing a significant role in increasing demand hair care and styling products such as gel, wax, hair oils, serums, hair mousses, dry shampoos and the like. Fashion trends are shaping the growth of men’s hair care Changing fashion trends in hairdressing are some of the major drivers for the growth of the men’s hair care and styling products market. There is an increase in the adoption of personal care and fashion products among young people and millennials, prompting market vendors to offer easy-to-use products that do not damage hair – a concern of consumers when using styling products. Celebrity endorsement is a marketing strategy employed by most manufacturers that has a major impact on sales of hair styling products. Manufacturers therefore sign celebrities and beauty industry experts to promote and endorse their products. Accordingly, factors such as changing fashion trends in hairdressing are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Using Social Media Marketing An Emerging Trend An emerging trend in the men’s hair care and styling products market is the use of social media marketing. Social media plays a key role in raising awareness about the availability of premium styling products such as mousses, creams, and hair sprays. The growing internet penetration coupled with the booming e-commerce market is fueling the demand for a wide range of men’s hair styling products available in the market. For example, the total number of active social media users worldwide was 4.48 billion users, or about 62% of the world’s population and continues to increase every day. Therefore, the growing influence of social media is expected to expand product awareness, including men’s hair care and styling products. Key players in the men’s hair care and styling products market The Men’s Hair Care and Styling Products market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. BluMaan, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Hanz de Fuko LLC, Harrods Ltd., Harry Inc., Henkel AG and Co.KGaA, Les Soins Wise Inc., LOreal SA, MASC, Moquer, The Procter and Gamble Co., Revlon Consumer Product Corp., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Net a Porter Group Ltd., Truefitt and Hill, Unilever PLC and Zed Lifestyle Pvt. ltd. are among the major players in the market.

