This fashion brand creates clothes designed with intention and sustainability.
Designer Sara Lopez battles speed fashion by creating clothes that are durable, well-structured and made to last. Sara founded it fashion ACompany brand (@a company) with the aim of designing the types of clothes she wanted to wear and did not see in the fashion world. She creates pieces that are inspired by the deconstruction of clothing as well as the queer community.
Sara was drawn to art from an early age, and quickly became interested in fashion as a mode of self-expression. I took a lot of pictures as child, and drawing, and I realized that clothing could be another form of expression, she recalls. There was a seamstress down the street, I brought her fabrics and had her make these weird dresses.
Sara continued her studies design in college, and when designing clothes for ACompany, she takes an almost academic approach to design by studying the history of each piece she wishes to create. For each collection, I start with an archetypal garment of modernity wardrobe, which is the starting point of the initiation, explains the designer. I dive into its history, its cultural references, or [even a] a very short story that I find interesting, and which materializes through different silhouettes.
Once Sara is done with her research, she thinks about what she wants to express with her new collection. This most recent collection, I was interested in creating an emotional condition through clothing and looking at the gesture of the body, she says. Therefore the design the element is to kiss.
Of course, Sarah doesn’t just want her clothes to look good. It’s also important to her that they are sustainably sourced and built to last. Longevity is really important to me when it comes to production and craftsmanship, she says. It starts with small family factories that have good practices regarding where their raw materials come from and how they use electricity and water. And then manufacture locally, avoiding excesses, and thinking about each garment.
Sara believes that being a fashion designer, or having a strong sense of style, requires a strong sense of self. Style, for me, I think, is a way of moving and being, and comes with knowing yourself. People look really cool when they have that about them, she concludes. I hope people feel there has been a thoughtful hand in the making of these pieces.
