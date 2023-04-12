Fashion
Don’t tell anyone, but we just found the perfect summer dress on Amazon
For most of the year, your go-to black dress is an ideal wardrobe superstar for any occasion and something you know you can throw on last minute and feel great. But during the warmer months, your usual LBD can feel a bit boring.
If you’re ready for a change, get ready to add the ANRABESS – Midi dress with ruffles and square neckline to your Amazon basket as soon as possible. Retailing for just $40 and available in over 20 pretty colors, we have a feeling this versatile dress is about to be everywhere.
This midi dress is the No. 1 new release in women’s cocktail dresses on Amazon and is perfect for almost any occasion. Brunch with friends? Of course. A cocktail between colleagues? Yeah. A spring or summer wedding? Duh!
Although this style only comes in solid colors, the detailing really elevates it. From the ties at the shoulders and the detachable belt at the waist, to the thigh-high slit and the ruffled hem, this design strikes the right balance between sweetness and sexy. You can dress it up with heels or make it more casual by pairing it with flat sandals and a crisp denim jacket.
The only downside is the fact that it only available in sizes S-XLbut the back of the dress is gathered, which makes it more flexible if you are between sizes.
However, the limited sizes didn’t seem to be a major barrier for Amazon shoppers. A happy reviewer said, I got a thousand compliments on this little number. Another shared, I’m in love with this dress! I chose not to use the tie belt because I honestly don’t think it’s necessary. It hits in all the places I wish every dress would do and makes me feel sexy and confident. I can’t praise this dress enough.
Add your favorite color to your cart and get ready for everyone to ask, where did you find this dress?
