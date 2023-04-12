Bankrupt New York fashion brand Worth Collection fell victim to takeover firms: lawsuit

A bankruptcy trustee who sued the sales reps of a bankrupt fashion company over commissions they earned three years ago is now going after buyout firms that allegedly took the business under control, has learned The Post.

Worth Collection, a discontinued New York-based high-end womenswear brand, recently saw its trustee in bankruptcy threaten to sue former employees for sales commissions dating back to early 2020 – some receiving written offers for cash settlements in the tens of thousands of dollars, according to court documents.

Now US bankruptcy trustee Douglas Tabachnik alleges Worth Collection was plundered by a pair of private equity firms L Catterton Management and New Water Capital in a leveraged buyout that was rife with fraud, according to lawsuits against companies.

L Catterton, a $33 billion fund whose holdings include Equinox and Birkenstock, bought Worth in 2006 and sold it to Boca Raton, Fla.-based New Water in September 2016 for around $40 million. according to a WWD report.

But Worth almost immediately became insolvent after New Water burdened the company with massive debt and L Catterton used it as a piggy bank to pay insider officers and directors on Worth’s board, according to court documents.







US bankruptcy trustee Douglas Tabachnik alleges Worth Collection was looted by two private equity firms. Andrea Greenspan

The heavily redacted documents don’t reveal how much money Worth’s former insiders allegedly took, but the trustee claims they approved and ordered Worth to enter into a transaction so one-sided that fraudulent intent can be inferred.

US bankruptcy trustee Douglas Tabachnik declined to comment on the allegations against the buyout companies. His lead attorney, Harley Goldstein of Goldstein & McClintock, said the redactions were at the request of Catterton and New Water and that Tabachnik “had hoped to make additional portions of these complaints public” but that those efforts “did not yet paid off.”

New Water, which focuses on lower- or mid-market company turnarounds according to its website, did not respond to requests for comment. L Catterton also did not comment.

It’s a classic LBO complaint, said bankruptcy attorney Kenneth Rosen, in which Worth took on $25 million in debt and the trustee says there was no way it wouldn’t sink l ‘business.

It’s the latest twist in a bizarre case in which the bankruptcy trustee has sued at least 200 former stylists for sales commissions they earned shortly before Worth filed for bankruptcy – with some ex-employees receiving letters with cash demands that threaten to devastate their personal finances.







It’s the latest twist in a bizarre case in which the bankruptcy trustee sued at least 200 former stylists for sales commissions they earned shortly before Worth filed for bankruptcy. Andrea Greenspan

Most women have already spent their money and haven’t dragged it around, Michele Baena, chief stylist at Worth Collections, which is being sued for $52,000, told The Post. Being slapped with it is very painful. I have never been sued in my entire life.

Founded in 1991, Worth catered to professional women who purchased clothing from independent designers or contractors. Customers bought the clothes at trunk shows usually held at their homes.

The company was financially stable even though its growth began to slow in 2012, according to the complaints. Prior to the leveraged buyout, Worth’s debt was $2.4 million in 2015 while it had revenue of $78.5 million, profits of $1.4 million and $5 million in species.

The colossal indebtedness resulting from the LBO caused [Worths] financing interest and expenses will skyrocket to $1.8 million from $23,000, according to complaints. In 2016, Worth lost $1.6 million, which rose to $9.3 million the following year.

Despite Worth’s dire financial situation, New Water continued to drain the insolvent business by charging him consulting fees, according to the complaints.

Worth was forced into a Chapter 7 liquidation by his creditors in February 2020.

Redactions in court documents obscure New Water’s loss, said Adam Stein-Sapir, a distressed debt expert with Pioneer Funding Group. Yet it is clear that the trustee is saying the private equity firms caused the financial ruin,” and according to the complaint, “They are both guilty.







We were helping a business we loved that was going through hell, Andrea Greenspan, a former stylist at the Post, told The Post. Andrea Greenspan

Meanwhile, stylists are scrambling to hire attorneys to represent them and feel unfairly targeted, several told the Post.

At least 30 of the stylists who are being sued for between $8,000 and $20,000 recently hired a Delaware attorney to represent them as a class, former stylist Andrea Greenspan told the Post.

Bankruptcy regulations allow creditors to look back and question the payments a business makes 90 days before filing for bankruptcy protection and in this case stylists were given the opportunity to sell the clothes at deep discounts and earn commissions of up to 50% just before filing, according to court documents.

We were helping a company we loved that was going through hell, Greenspan said. We feel anger and shock.