Katie Holmes paired a shirt dress with a deconstructed skirt





Charm Cover girl Katie Holmes played with structure in a recent outing in New York, pairing the classic shirt dress with a skirt that’s more fabric than clothing. Go out to 92nd Street Y to support his new film Rare Items, the actor-director opted for a clean, crisp white button-up shirtdress that’s striped on the top, pleated on the bottom, or maybe it’s a button and unfastened white skirt? The jury is still out. On its own, this outfit would have been cute and sporty, if a little 2010s. But this is Katie Holmes we’re talking about. She needs to do something simple but fashion forward, untrendy and unusual. So she wore a wrap-around long skirt made of a thick fabric that’s pinned loosely in the front, leaving an intentional hole that gives us a glimpse of her skirt and thigh. And if the white garment East two pieces means she wears two skirts. Like this time, she was carrying two handbags. Katie!!! NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 11: Katie Holmes leaves 92nd Street Y on April 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)James Devaney Holmes polished off the look with white square-toed flats and a matching white handbag, keeping her jewelry, makeup and hairstyle super simple. She’s not in Movie Star mode, she’s in Arty Director mode. Think Sofia Coppola, on leave, meets Chlo Zhao. Rare Items, Holmes’ third feature as director, is something of a family project. By Good morning!, her 16-year-old daughter with Tom Cruise, Suri, sings for the film’s soundtrack, and the credits state that the entire film is dedicated to her. Now what are you getting your mom for Mother’s Day when she just made you a whole movie? Holmes, our cover star, has opened up about the decision to include her daughter in her work, revealing, I hope she still does something about my films. I always ask him So, it’s out of love for me to include someone I love very much. That’s how I like to work. I love having that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she is my heart.

