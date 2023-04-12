Fashion
LVMH’s fashion sales rise 18% in the first quarter thanks to China’s rebound
Growth in the United States, meanwhile, was flat compared to the previous quarter, when sales increased by 7%. Activity is slowing down a bit due to more activity outside of the United States, but also because local activity seems to be slowing down. Nothing out of the ordinary but nonetheless, what we saw in both jewelry and fashion and leather is a slight slowdown throughout the quarter. It is difficult to draw an outlook for the rest of the year. For the moment, it is perfectly manageable and we are still maintaining a good level of activity. LVMH beauty retailer Sephora is doing well in the region, Guiony said, and is doing extremely well in the United States.
Watches and jewelry rose 11%, also above consensus at 6.9%. Tiffany & Co is due to reopen its iconic flagship later this month, which before its closure accounted for 10% of the brand’s global sales. Guiony said: I don’t think we’ll increase business by 10% just by snapping our fingers and reopening the Fifth Avenue store. But having said that, it should have a positive impact, not only in terms of numbers, but also very important in terms of marketing and branding, because it’s a testament to what we do with the brand.
The main concern of Louis Vuitton, LVMH’s largest fashion house, is the men’s business. The brand announced in February that Pharrell Williams had been named men’s creative director, ending speculation about who would take over the role. I think Pharrell’s appointment actually tells you something about the blurring of lines between distribution, marketing and product strategies, Guiony said. This is the case for most of our brands. There is no longer a pure product, pure distribution or pure marketing strategy. The three blend together and obviously Pharrell has been appointed to lead this effort to be global, and there will be a marketing component in the creation, there will be a distribution component in the product strategies, and we’re trying to blend all of that .
Will Louis Vuitton’s women’s business continue unaffected? Or should we expect structural changes and greater collaboration with the menswear sector? We’re extremely happy with how it’s working, Guiony said. There are many contacts and collaborations between men and women. I can’t really elaborate because it’s a business organization issue, but don’t expect any major changes in the way the business is run in the future.
Loro Piana, the Italian luxury brand known for its fine cashmere, stood out during the LVMH results presentation. The group notes its exceptional growth in ready-to-wear and footwear, as well as the successful launch of the Bale bag. Loro Piana has become something of a figurehead of the understated luxury trend. How does this bode for the rest of the company? If people want understated luxury goods, there are certain brands within the group or even certain items we sell that are much more understated in terms of signatures than others, Guiony said. Logo trends are cyclical and come and go, he noted. We therefore try to meet the tastes of all our customers. We do not know if this will be a trend or not in the coming quarters. But in any case, we are ready to offer our customers products adapted to their needs.
