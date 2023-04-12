Industry leaders collaborate with Kintra Fibers to revolutionize the environmental impact of fashion





In order to reduce the environmental impact of the fashion industry, a consortium of industry leaders has teamed up with the start-up Kintra fibers. The collaboration aims to explore more sustainable materials and processes, all driven by a common goal of promoting sustainable fashion. Series A funding and capacity scaling The startup successfully raised $8 million in a Series A funding round led by H&M Group. Other consortium members include: The funding will allow Kintra to scale up its resin and yarn production capabilities to meet the volume demands of its brand partners. Impressive material properties Kintra’s solution aligns with both nature and existing industrial processes, enabling a transformation towards an industry that operates in harmony with the planet. By using biosourced inputs and designing a biodegradable product

material from the start, Kintra addresses the environmental impact caused by traditional polyester at every stage, from production to use and end of life, providing a complete solution for a truly circular fashion industry. Alissa Baier-Lentz, COO and co-founder of Kintra Fibers Plus, the company’s mono-material construction provides all the performance benefits of traditional polyester blended with cotton and spandex, while making it easy to recycle. Reducing the environmental impact of fashion Kintra Fibers estimates its environmental impact by comparing its raw material and resin production processes to traditional polyester. The results indicate that its resin production could lead to a 95% reduction in GHG emissions, a 30% reduction in water consumption and a 20% reduction in energy consumption. The team anticipates even greater energy savings when they perform a full life cycle assessment. Since its preliminary analysis did not include spinning, dyeing or finishing, for which Kintra uses a lower temperature than traditional polyester. Processing the material at lower temperatures could result in reduced scope 3 emissions in the manufacturing supply chain. Kintra’s complete solution for a circular fashion industry Kintra’s solution aligns with both nature and existing industrial processes. By using bio-based inputs and designing a biodegradable material from the start, Kintra tackles the environmental impact caused by traditional polyester at every stage. From production to use and end of life, providing a complete solution for a truly circular fashion industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.environmentalleader.com/2023/04/fashions-environmental-impact-with-kintra-fibers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related