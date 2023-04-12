50 Best Luxury Gifts for Men Expensive and Unique Gifts for Him





1 This upgraded classic Nike Waffle One SE Men's Shoes The combination of transparent mesh and high-quality suede makes these sneakers look much more expensive than they actually are. 2 This compact device Amazon Kindle Paper Black Reading on the go has never been easier, thanks to this lightweight device that's small enough to fit in your work bag! 3 This cozy comforter Brooklinen Down Duvet Ultra-soft and hypoallergenic, this luxurious duvet which is crafted from 100% natural down and feather clusters evenly distributed inside a 100% cotton sateen shell is available for purchase in three different weights (lightweight, all-weather and ultra warm) for his best sleep ever. Oh and you can use our exclusive Brooklinen discount code COSMO15 at checkout to get 15% off your entire purchase so buy a little something for yourself too! 4 This innovative grill Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill Designed by celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal, this all-in-one smart grill features a food storage tray, bamboo cutting board, cool-touch handles for portability and a heat shield on the bottom so he can set it up anytime, anywhere. 5 These headphones with memory foam ear cushions Apple AirPods Max wireless on-ear headphones Now 13% off If these ultra-comfortable, noise-canceling headphones have been on her wish list for a while now, this is your sign to make her day…and her week…and her month! 6 This roomy backpack Monos Metro backpack If you're shopping for a recent graduate or someone who's just found a new job, this sleek, water-resistant backpack will make them look (and feel!) so professional. It features a 15-inch laptop sleeve and thoughtfully designed pockets for easy organization. 7 This eight-in-one pot Our place Pot parfait Now 30% off This kitchen essential does everything without seriousness! It is designed to replace the traditional stockpot, dutch oven, saucepan, roasting rack, steamer, colander, braiser and spoon rest. Plus, the high-performance non-stick ceramic coating makes washing up easy. 8 This easy-to-use skincare set Humanrace All In Starter Set: Skin and Body Skincare can be daunting, but this starter kit from Pharrell Williams' Humanrace line makes it easy! It's a three-step (and three-minute!) system that includes the brands Rice Powder Cleanser, Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator, and Humidifying Cream. The beginner-friendly set also includes two body bars that gently cleanse and exfoliate the skin. 9 This sterling silver bracelet David Yurman chain bracelet Sure, the silver chain necklace trend is cool, but a silver chain bracelet is far superior. ten This relaxing scalp treatment Ceremonia Aceite by Moska Hair & Scalp Massager Set Scalp massagers are one of life's little luxuries (this set also includes a pre-shampoo exfoliating treatment!). 11 This professional massage gun TheraGun Elite Electric Massage Gun It's called the "Elite" massage gun for a reason! This baby has five attachments and five speeds, and it can be controlled in the TheraGun app via Bluetooth, so it can treat particularly sensitive/painful areas like a pro. 12 These gourmet chocolates Signature Truffles Gift Box 40 pieces Have you ever seen a prettier box of chocolates in your life? It really is a work of art as good as it looks! 13 This Housewarming Gift Brightland The luminous capsule This beautiful gift set includes extra virgin olive oil, raw champagne vinegar, California orange cherry blossom honey and a brushed gold stainless steel pourer. It will enhance any kitchen counter and make the perfect prezzie for home chefs. 14 This advanced soundbar Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar with universal remote Want to help him take his man cave to the next level? A soundbar is the easiest (and most space-efficient!) way to do this! 15 This handmade serving tray Sur la Table Marble and Acacia Wood Rectangular Serving Board Shopping for someone who likes to host? Consider gifting this handmade marble and wood serving board. It's ideal for charcuterie! 16 This top notch golf club Titleist Vokey Design SM8 Cleat I don't know much about golf clubs, but I TO DO know that this Titleist wedge has 166 customer reviews with an average rating of 4.9 stars and that's pretty impressive! 17 This camping essential VSSL II Camp Supplies Perfect for the outdoorsman in your life, this kit that also acts as a flashlight with 20 hours of battery life and an oil-based compass is packed with 50 (yes, 50!) tools and essentials of camping. 18 This deliciously scented exfoliator Fresh Brown Sugar Exfoliating Body Scrub If you want to provide a luxury experience without the luxury price tag (lol same), a lavish body scrub like this will do the trick. It's infused with real brown sugar crystals and sweet almond oil, so it smells absolutely heavenly. 19 This mango tequila Yave Tequila Mango You can't go wrong with tequila! This one is clean and so smooth. 20 These functional training shorts Lululemon at ease short 7 According to my dad, Lululemons men's clothing is 100% worth the hype. (True story!) These super soft shorts are naturally breathable, plus they have four-way stretch and a secure zip pocket to store keys and cards. Follow her on instagram for photos by Timothe Chalamet and #OOTD mirror images. Watch more play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play Advertising – Continue Reading Below Advertising – Continue Reading Below

