Jennifer Garner has sculpted legs and arms in a strapless dress





Jennifer Garner banged The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week in an iconic strapless dress that showed off her strong arms and toned legs.

The 50-year-old actress is on a press tour for The last thing he said to meand made sure to share some BTS footage of the strong look on his Instagram Story.

Jennifer works hard with her trainer and loves posting workout videos on TikTok and Instagram. Is there anything Jennifer Garner can’t do? ! The star took a whirlwind press trip to New York, where she’s been busy promoting her new Apple TV+ series The last thing he said to me. And she pulled out some amazing looks for all of her major interviews. In fact, for his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week, the A.k.a actress, 50, donned a super sparkly strapless dress by Roland Mouret which showed off her super toned arms and calves. Jennifer also shared some super cute behind the scenes photos of herself History of the GI. Here’s a pic of her iconic leg moment outside The late showin case you haven’t seen it yet: Jennifer Garner arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. MEGA // Getty Images And a close-up of those strong calves: A close up of Jennifer’s strong legs outdoors The late show. MEGA // Getty Images If you’re as curious as I am about the actress’ health and workout routines, you’re in luck. women’s health has the inside scoop. The first thing to know is that Jennifer works with a personal trainer beth nicelyfounder of THE LIMIT. Jen also makes no secret of her intense workouts with Nicely, sharing BTS footage of some of her strength gains on Instagram. In January 2023, Jen posted a video from one of her Instagram workouts, where she showed off her amazing cardio and box jumping skills. Jennifer is clearly all in his box jumping workouts, which is fair, because it takes a lot of practice to be successful. back in September 2022, she shared another intense video of herself jumping on a 33-inch-tall box. It takes some serious quad strength. Nicely said before Form that Jennifer likes to work really hard and she’s very, very strong.” It’s clear from the videos above! But Jennifer also likes to move her body outside of the gym. Example: she stretched her legs with a little skiing this winter. And she also gets super active while taking care of the his family’s farm creaturesOnce upon a time there was a farm in Oklahoma. Of course, Jennifer likes to incorporate the foods she grows into her diet. She plants everything from squash to tomatoes, cucumbers, herbs and more. In addition, she also raises her own chickens. It’s definitely a celebrity farm-to-table situation, if you ask me. During her role in the movie Peppermint, Jennifer said she worked with a nutrition guru Kelly LeVequewho touts the diet theory”FabFour“, i.e. mixing protein, fat, fiber and greens into every meal. Jennifer shared one of her favorite smoothies she made during filming on Instagram (it included spinach, chia seeds, flax seeds, blueberries, protein powder and almond milk). This content is imported from the survey. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Jennifer is also a big foodie and hosts her own “Pretend Cooking Show” series on Instagram, where she concocts incredible recipes. She recently made these delicious Gooey Chocolate Coconut Toffee Bars (aka Homemade Snickers). check it out: BRB, prepare them as soon as possible! Emily Shiffer is a former digital web producer for Mens Health and Prevention, and is currently a freelance writer specializing in health, weight loss and fitness. She is currently based in Pennsylvania and loves all things antiques, cilantro, and American history.

