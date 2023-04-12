Four men have been kicked off an Australian plane after being ‘verbally abusive’





Four men were expelled from a Jetstar plane and banned from traveling with Jetstar and Qantas after being accused of being verbally abusive to cabin crew and fellow passengers. The group of men were on a flight from Brisbane to Melbourne on Monday night when it all unfolded. Jetstar asked Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers to meet the plane on arrival at Melbourne Airport and the men were removed from the plane. The airline told news.com.au the group appeared drunk, refused to follow instructions and became verbally abusive towards crew and other customers.





Four men have had to be kicked off a Jetstar flight to Melbourne, Australia after allegedly verbally abusing cabin crew and passengers. 7NEWS The safety of our crew and customers is our first priority and we do not tolerate disruptive or abusive behavior on our aircraft, the spokeswoman said. She also confirmed that the four passengers had been banned from traveling with Jetstar and Qantas while the incident was investigated. Footage obtained by 7 News showed at least three police officers entering the plane and then escorting the men. The airline said the men appeared to be intoxicated. 7NEWS The police had to remove the men from the plane. 7NEWS AFP told news.com.au that officers were called to help the disruptive passengers and that the four men complied with police instructions to disembark the plane before the rest of the passengers. No one has been charged. The incident came after AFP Assistant Commissioner, Protection Command specialist Alison Wegg warned ahead of the long weekend that there would be a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behavior and criminals. AFP had reinforced patrols in the nine airports for which it is responsible to cope with the increase in the volume of passengers. Deputy Commissioner Wegg specifically warned travelers to be careful about the amount of alcohol they consumed. We have recently witnessed disturbing and unacceptable behavior where travelers have shown complete disregard for other passengers and airline staff, she said on Friday. Although the consumption of alcohol itself on our planes and at airports is not illegal, we ask the public to be careful about the amount of alcohol they consume. Unruly people on planes should understand that this may mean they will not be allowed to travel and will impact their family holiday plans as well as other passengers.

