You grow up with your children





Jennifer Lopez is a proud mother. The Hollywood star is paying tribute to all moms with a special collaboration with Coach, just in time to celebrate Mother’s Day. The actress will also star in the upcoming Netflix movie The Mother, where she can be seen fighting for her life and defending her daughter against a group of dangerous men. JOSHUA WOODS FOR COACH Coach celebrates the many facets of moms. Every child is unique and special in their own way and it’s our upbringing that helps them thrive, the singer told People, sharing her thoughts on her latest fashion collaboration. JLo can be seen posing in a lush garden, wearing different stylish outfits and showing off the brand’s many accessories. All we need is love and a Tabby bag, Jennifer said. Photographed by Joshua Woods, the photos show a soft side of the star, who looks stunning with a white handbag and pink clutch. She also took a moment to talk about her journey as a mother, opening up about her parenting choices. Everything about my upbringing informs me as a person and as a mother today of the things I learned about working hard, being a good person, and chasing your dreams. All those things that I learned when I was little and my mom and dad tried to teach me, I try to pass them on to my kids too, she said. Jennifer says she tries to find the balance of being a partner, a friend, a parent. Being able to know when to comfort them, when to be firm with them, when to set boundaries.

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with your culture. Get the latest news on your favorite celebrities, royals and the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle news straight to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hola.com/us/celebrities/20230412344625/jennifer-lopez-celebrates-moms/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related