Omnes has stylish and durable spring dresses for under $100 – SheKnows

Whether you have a wedding to attend in the next few months or are simply looking to refresh your wardrobe for the season, we have found a fashion brand it’s worthy of being on your radar. This is a brand that prides itself on its durability and high quality products, not to mention that it really has cute options Also. If you’re someone who doesn’t like the idea of ​​spending over $100 on a dress for a special occasion, you’ll love this All reserve for you.

The people behind All believe that fashion doesn’t have to”cost the earth.” According to the brand, fashion is one of the “worst polluters” in the world and accounts for around 10% of the world’s carbon dioxide production. In addition, around 85% of all textiles end up in landfill. For this reason, Omnes was designed to be a clothing brand that people buy and think about in fashion. They carefully select materials that are not only environmentally friendly, but also of high quality. If one of your goals is to live more sustainably, buying brands that are truly conscious of the materials they use is an easy way to do that. It’s even easier when the brand has stylish pieces that you would want in your wardrobe anyway.

So if you’re looking to revamp your wardrobe this season, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite dresses from Everybody’s Spring Edit. Check them out below.

PICTURE: Everyone

You can’t go wrong with a classic white dress, especially at this time of year. Omnes Winslow Midi Dress features a super soft sweetheart neckline and a flattering fitted waist. It’s also made from 100% BCI cotton, which the brand says makes the dress “so breathable” for those hot days. It is available in cream and golden orange.

Omnes Winslow Midi Dress $74

PICTURE: Everyone

Take a step on the wild side with the Riviera midi dress. It features a cowl neck and a sexy lace up back. This is the kind of dress that will turn heads whether you are at a wedding or on vacation. It is available in the zebra print above, as well as a blue leopard print. Both options are also worth including in your wardrobe.

All Riviera Midi Dress $74

PICTURE: Everyone

If you like the style of the dress above, but not the print, you’re in luck. THE Riviera Midi Dress also comes in several solid colors including dusty pink, purple and a striking apple green. If you still need a dress for the wedding season, this dress is a perfect option.

All Riviera Midi Dress $69

PICTURE: Everyone

The Bergamot Floral Tea Dress features a unique floral print that is perfect for the warmer days ahead. It features short sleeves, a deep V-neck and a flattering design. We absolutely love everything about it, from the fun bright pink and orange to the shape of the dress itself. Don’t miss this one!

Omnes bergamot floral tea dress $81

PICTURE: Everyone

This has to be one of our favorite pieces in the spring edition of Omnes. Not only is it super chic, it’s pretty, versatile and so classy. It’s the kind of dress you can easily move around, so you’re sure to feel comfortable and confident when you put it on. We wouldn’t be surprised if you get all the compliments every time you wear it. The dress is made from 100% Ecovero viscose and features an open back and elastic waistband. It is available in blue and orange.

All Angelica maxi dress $74

These are just a few of our favorite dresses from Omnes’ Spring Edit, but the brand has so much more to offer, including pants and cute tops. The brand even has a mid-season sale where you can shop must-have pieces for up to 70% off. Make sure you Check them Today.

