Vanessa Hudgens goes bold in sheer dress and boots to promote Dead Hot – Footwear News

Vanessa Hudgens was pictured in New York yesterday to promote her new original show Tubi “Hot death. The “High School Musical” actress rocked a Missoni sheer black turtleneck dress with a large white and yellow floral print. The garment was worn over a black bra top and shorts in opaque styles. Over her dress, Hudgens styled a sharp black leather jacket with structured shoulders and a matte finish.

Vanessa Hudgens is seen in the East Village on April 11, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images On the accessories side, Star of “The Switch Princess” carried a black leather bag with gold hardware. As for the shoes, Hudgens sported black leather knee-high boots with pointed pointed toes and an attractive shiny finish that transitioned into pointed stilettos about 3-4 inches tall. The heel height certainly made the social media star look taller, while also streamlining her figure, thanks to the angular arch and elongated toes.

Zoom on the shoes of Vanessa Hudgens. CREDIT: GC Images When it comes to footwear, Hudgens’ favorite styles range from sleek to sporty. THE Founder of Know Beauty often wears chunky sneakers for casual looks and the gym, from brands such as Naked Wolfe and Mercer Amsterdam. When she hits the red carpet, she usually wears pointy toe pumps and platforms from Miu Miu, Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman.

Vanessa Hudgens is seen in the East Village on April 11, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images Hudgens also mixes affordable styles in her off-duty wardrobes, such as Tkees flip-flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all sell for less than $50. She also appeared in Vol. by Savage X Fenty. 3 fashion shows, as well as front rows for brands like Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera and Anna Sui during New York Fashion Week. PICTURES: Check out some of Vanessa Hudgens’ most defining style moments over the years.

