See How Katie Holmes’ Fashion Changed Over the Years: Photos





Fabulous fashionista! Kate Holmes wardrobe commands attention on and off the red carpet. THE alone together The star made her way into our hearts in 1998, with the role of the girl next door Joey Potter in Dawsons Creek. After finishing her fan-favorite role in 2003 after six seasons, the Ohio native has starred in dozens of movies, including batman begins, Oceans 8, Rare Items, Brahms: The Boy II, The donor and more while showcasing her ever-evolving fashion sense. On the red carpet, Holmes style consists of sheer dresses, luxe coats and mini dresses. During his travels, the first daughter star looks equally chic in anything from blazers to jeans. One of her most talked about looks came in 2019, when Holmes arrived at the FilmAid Power of Film Benefit screening. For the evening, the beautiful brunette wore a chrome dress Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini. The outfit consisted of a fitted bodice, long sleeves and a thigh-high slit in the skirt with lace detailing. Holmes paired the silver look with striped knee-high boots, a brown leather bag, smoky eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and matte lipstick. Finally, she parted her trademark brown locks down the middle and styled them in beachy waves. True to its timeless look, the Gift the actress sported a bold and stylish number at the wanderers opening night on Broadway in February 2023. The mom-of-one wore a beige blazer with rolled up sleeves which she layered over a classic white t-shirt. she dazzled We with a leather skirt by Kate Hundley, with strips of fringe linked together by silver hooks. THE Miss Meadows The actress added sheer pantyhose underneath and completed the look with black pointy toe heels. The actress looked stunning that night with her tight spiral hair, warm eye shadow, dark eyeliner and chrome earrings. Holmes brought drama to the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards when she took to the red carpet in a Jonathan Simkhai gown. The sheer robe featured a shimmering beaded design that cascaded down to her ankles. To make the look even fiercer, the All we had star stunted a diamond ring and matching bracelets and earrings. Her hair was slicked back into a gorgeous bun and she had a dewy face, crimson red lips and dramatic eyelashes. Keep scrolling to see these looks and other classic Holmes fashion moments over the years:

