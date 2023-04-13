Culture Shock a celebration of Indigenous fashion and music

















When the glamor of fashion week meets the excitement of a music festival, the result is Rapid City’s first-ever Culture Shock. More than 70 models will parade on a catwalk showcasing the work of eight designers throughout the day. Between each designer show, there will be music and comedy by 29 bands and performers. About half of the musicians come from Rapid City and South Dakota. After the fashion show, a music festival will begin at 4 p.m. and end at 11:30 p.m. Culture Shock takes place on Saturday at the Monument’s Summit Arena. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Fashion show starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. VIP ticket holders can attend a meet and greet with their favorite artists from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dalton J. Buckman of D-Buck Productions and Madonna Rose Conca, owner of Indi.Go.Go photography studio, coordinate Culture Shock. Buckman and Conca both live in Rapid City and want to create great opportunities here for designers and musicians. People also read…











Overall, it celebrates Indigenous artists, gives them a great platform and showcases their talent, Buckman said. If people have never seen the native culture, they will feel that wonderment effect and see all the beautiful colors, the elegance of the scene and the set up. They’ll feel like they’re in New York at a high-end fashion show. It’s the same with the music festival. Were going to give them a star gauge (experience). It’s just gonna be big. Buckman is a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and Conca is a member of the Oglala Lakota Tribe. Celebrating Indigenous arts is just part of Culture Shock, which aims to bring people of all races and backgrounds together, Lewis said. We are Culture Shock because we mix these ethnicities and cultures to create this awesome experience, Conca said. This type of event Rapid City has never seen anything like it.











You see huge, beautiful platforms happening, you see artists flying off to other places (to get opportunities like this). Let’s bring that to our community. We wanted to showcase these artists in our community. It’s all about community growth and empowerment, of course, Conca said. All (artists) are something to excite. All are amazing. A notable headliner of the fashion show is Red Berry Woman, a clothing line created by Norma Baker-Flying Horse. She is a member of the Hidatsa Tribe, a member of the Dakota Sioux and Assiniboine Tribes, and an adopted member of the Crow Nation. Red Berry Woman is men’s and women’s fashion that incorporates traditional Native American clothing styles into ready-to-wear clothing. Red Berry Woman is a co-recipient of the 2022 Cultural Recognition Visual Arts Grammy, 2022 Phoenix Fashion Week Designer of the Year, and 2020 International Designer of the Year. Stephanie Grace Gamble, whose work was recently highlighted at New York Fashion Week, and Rebekah Jarvey are other notable Indigenous designers, Conca said. The Gambles company is C.Lysias Designs by Stephanie Gamble. Jarvey, a fourth-generation beader and seamstress from Montana, created indigenous luxury fashion and this year launched a collection called Love & Fashion 23. Collectively, the Culture Shocks fashion show will incorporate some really great designers who are breaking down barriers, Conca said. The achievements of each designer are simply amazing.











The range of performers between each designer show, and during the music festival that follows, runs the gamut from award winners to up-and-coming musicians, Buckman said. Music festival headliner Antoine X is one of the festival’s many Nammy (Native American Grammy) winners. Other Nammy winners include B. Of Dakota South Records, Terrance Jade, Spur Pourier, NightShield and Gunner Jules. Kirko Bangz is co-headlining the music festival.











Culture Shock sponsors have also selected some of Rapid City’s top talent to perform at the festival, Buckman said. It creates that opportunity to blend in with some of Rapid City’s top artists and upcoming Indigenous artists making waves, Buckman said. Throughout Culture Shock, visitors can browse vendor booths, take photos at a selfie booth and more. Hosts for the events are Tonia Jo Hall and Leo Arguello (DeadEnd Records) with guest speaker Yvonne Tiny Decory of Pine Ridge. In addition to fashion and music, Culture Shock raises awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women and the importance of suicide prevention.











Conca thanked South Dakota Senator Red Dawn Foster, who will be the special guest at the event, for her support in bringing Culture Shock to life. Buckman said plans are already underway to hold an even bigger Culture Shock event in Rapid City next year.











It was going to be an annual event and each year was going to get bigger and bigger. Going forward, we're bringing in A-listers, Buckman said. He aims high and aims for the stars. Culture Shock takes place on Saturday at the Monument's Summit Arena. Tickets start at $15 for general admission; VIP admission starts at $30 and includes meet and greets closer to the runway during the fashion show. Tickets can be purchased online at themonument.live/events/detail/cultureshock23, at the Monument's Bluepeak box offices, by phone at 1-800-468-6463 or at Ellsworth Air Force Bases Outdoor Rec.

