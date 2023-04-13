Fashion
Men’s hair care and styling products market size is expected to grow USD 12.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, Europe is expected to account for 31% of market growth
NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The men’s hair and styling products market the size should increase by $12.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing to a CAGR of 5.16%, according to the latest Technavio market research report. Europe is estimated to represent 31% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The UK is the key market for men’s hair care and styling products in the region. Growth in the region is facilitated by factors such as rising popularity of emerging fashion trends among millennials. Fashion trends in hairstyles and haircuts are playing a significant role in increasing demand hair care and styling products. Products include gel, wax, hair oils, serums, hair mousses, dry shampoos and several others. For example, the side parting or the pompadour style is popular among millennials, and products such as hair gels, waxes, and sprays are needed to create these hairstyles. Hence, the rising popularity of emerging fashions will drive the market growth in the region over the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of different regions- Download sample report
Men’s Hair Care and Styling Products Market: Changing Hairstyle Fashion Trends to Drive Growth
-
One of the major drivers for the growth of the men’s hair care and styling products market is the changing fashion trends in hair styling.
-
There is an increase in the adoption of personal care and fashion products among young people and millennials, prompting market vendors to offer easy-to-use products that do not damage hair, which is of concern to consumers. consumers when using styling products.
-
Moreover, fame is a marketing strategy employed by most of the manufacturers, which has a major impact on the sales of styling products.
-
Therefore, manufacturers sign celebrities and beauty industry experts to promote and endorse their products.
-
Hence, factors such as changing fashion trends in hairdressing are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Men’s Hair Care and Styling Products Market: The Use of Social Media Marketing as an Emerging Trend
-
An emerging trend in the men’s hair care and styling products market is the use of social media marketing.
-
Social media plays a key role in raising awareness about the availability of premium styling products such as mousses, creams, and hair sprays.
-
The growing internet penetration coupled with the booming e-commerce market is fueling the demand for a wide range of men’s hair styling products available in the market.
-
For example, the total number of active social media users worldwide was 4.48 billion users, or about 62% of the world’s population and continues to increase every day.
-
Therefore, the growing influence of social media is expected to expand product awareness, including men’s hair care and styling products.
Some of the Major Men Hair Care and Styling Products Market Players:
The Men’s Hair Care and Styling Products market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. BluMaan, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Hanz de Fuko LLC, Harrods Ltd., Harry Inc., Henkel AG and Co.KGaA, Les Soins Wise Inc., LOreal SA, MASC, Moquer, The Procter and Gamble Co., Revlon Consumer Product Corp., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., THE NET A PORTER GROUP LTD., Truefitt and Hill, Unilever PLC and Zed Lifestyle Pvt. ltd. are among the major players in the market.
Men’s Hair Care and Styling Products Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the market for men’s hair care and styling products by distribution channel (online and offline) and by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South AmericaAnd Middle East And Africa).
-
The growth in the market share of online segment will be significant for the growth of the market over the forecast period. As shoppers now prefer to shop from online stores, there has been a rapid shift in the mode of shopping. Factors such as wide geographic reach and strong presence of large retailers allow customers to access a wide range of products. Therefore, online distribution channels offer huge potential for the sale of men’s hair care and styling products.
What are the key data covered in this Men Hair Care and Styling Products market report?
-
CAGR of the market over the forecast period
-
In-depth information on the factors that will drive the growth of the Men’s Hair Care and Styling Products Market between 2022 and 2026
-
Accurate estimation of the size of the Men’s Hair Care and Styling Products market and its contribution to the parent market
-
Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
Growth of the men’s hair and styling products market through North America, Europe, Asiaand Rest of the World (ROW)
-
An in-depth analysis of the market competitive landscape and detailed vendor information
-
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the Men’s Hair Care and Styling Products Market vendors
Related reports:
-
THE hair spray market the size is expected to increase by $3.78 billion between 2020 and 2025 at a CAGR of 10.27%. The report covers in detail market segmentation by product (hair styling spray and dry shampoo) and geography (United States, Canada, Germany, China, and United Kingdom). The changing fashion trends in hair styling are driving the growth of the hair spray market in particular.
-
THE hair loss treatment products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is expected to increase by USD 2,216.5 million. This report covers in detail market segmentation by product type (vitamins and supplements, shampoos and conditioners, and others), by gender (men, women, and children) and by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South AmericaAnd Middle East And Africa). Rising hair-related issues among consumers are notably driving the growth of the market.
|
Scope of the men’s hair care and styling products market
|
Report cover
|
Details
|
base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum and CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16%
|
Market Growth 2022-2026
|
$12.04 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
Annual growth 2021-2022 (%)
|
3.66
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa
|
Successful market contribution
|
Europe at 31%
|
Key countries
|
United States, Canada, China, Germany and United Kingdom
|
Competitive landscape
|
Major Vendors, Vendor Market Positioning, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks
|
Profiled Key Companies
|
BluMaan, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Hanz de Fuko LLC, Harrods Ltd., Harry Inc., Henkel AG and Co.KGaA, Les Soins Wise Inc., LOreal SA, MASC, Moquer, The Procter and Gamble Co., Revlon Consumer Product Corp., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., THE NET A PORTER GROUP LTD., Truefitt and Hill, Unilever PLC and Zed Lifestyle Pvt. ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis, Market Growth Drivers and Barriers, Fast and Slow Growing Segment Analysis, COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis and Future Consumer Dynamics, Market Status Analysis market for the forecast period
|
Personalization area
|
If our report does not include the data you are looking for, you can contact our analysts and customize the segments.
Main topics covered:
1. Summary
2 Market landscape
3 Market sizing
4 Five forces analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic landscape
8 drivers, challenges and trends
9 Supplier Landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
11 Appendix
About Technavio
Technavio is a global leader in technology research and consulting. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help companies identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialist analysts, Technavio’s reporting library consists of over 17,000 reports and counts, spanning 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their customer base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing customer base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, in-depth research, and actionable market intelligence to identify opportunities in existing markets and potentials and assess their competitive positions in changing market scenarios.
