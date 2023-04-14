You too can dress up as a Minecraft character for the low price of $4,350





Okay, listen, fashion is subjective. I’ve bought questionable parts in my life that have raised eyebrows among my friends, and I’ve done the same for some of their questionable purchases. But honestly, I don’t know how I would react if a friend of mine showed up at a bar or at my house wearing these weird pixel clothes. Spanish luxury brand Loewe has launched a block clothing line as part of its Pixel capsule collection. (opens in a new tab) They first walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week last year, and as The edge (opens in a new tab) reports, the entire coupe can now be yours for the low price of $14,070. Ouch! If you fancy going for just the pixelated t-shirt and pants, it’s a lot less appetizing at $4,350. Perfectly reasonable, I would say. They’re not exactly suitable for every day, but I can’t deny that I’m oddly charmed by Loewe’s Minecraftian collection. The white t-shirt and blue hoodie in particular are pretty stunning to look at, with constructed pixelated shoulders that almost look unreal in their product photography. The illusion is a bit shattered when viewing the objects from the side or a little too close, but they are still impressive constructions. The denim selection also has a weird, old-school, nostalgic console texture. To stay true to the brand of the pixel collection, purchases even come in a limited-edition block bag. The collection definitely feels a little closer to art than everyday wear, but if their price wasn’t so off-putting, I’d almost be tempted to buy a piece for my own wardrobe. It’s at least a bit more creative than previous attempts by designer brands – I wonder who actually paid $1,000 for a white shirt with the Fortnite logo on it. (opens in a new tab).

