Farmville Business Owners Are Hosting A Fashion Show For This Weekend
Posted at 6:45 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023
FARMVILLE — Working women and busy moms know how difficult it can be to shop for themselves repeatedly by forgoing the task altogether by subscribing to services like StitchFix, Wantable and others. Some of the Farmville and Prince Edward County business owners saw a need and decided to bring clothing, jewelry, accessories and more to local residents with the Runway to Rice Fashion Show.
The event will take place on Sunday, April 16 from 4-6 p.m. at the Sandy River Distillery in Rice. Doors open at 3 p.m. and early arrivals are encouraged. Admission is free and women from across the community are encouraged to attend, if for nothing else, to get to know each other, check out the latest fashions and support local businesses by shopping for their favorite looks at the pop-up vendors seen throughout the show. A portion of all proceeds will go to benefit the Rice Volunteer Fire Department. Everyone involved in the project has given their time as volunteers.
(THE) The idea for the event came about because as a busy mom, finding time to shop for yourself is always a challenge, said Candice Smith. She and her husband own the Sandy River Distillery. I was impressed with all the women and businesses that popped up on Main Street in Farmville, and I felt like collaborating on this fashion show would give everyone a chance to get to know each other, support each other and have fun!
Smith said she was touched to see how hard everyone worked on this project and was grateful for their energy.
Detailed planning started just a few weeks ago, but we all worked hard and fast as a group, Smith said. We’ve decided that proceeds from a nice big raffle gift basket will go to our local Rice Fire Department, for their quick response to the explosion at the distillery last year! We will continue to work on new ideas to hold another fashion show next year.
A perfect opportunity in Farmville
As Lisa Tharpe, owner of Wellness on Main, pointed out, it was organized and planned in near record time.
Working with this great group of women business owners has been inspiring and rewarding, Tharpe said. Our amazing collaboration of 18 local businesses coming together to put on a fun and fabulous fashion show in Sandy River was just amazing.
Now there is no admission fee, which was important to the group so they could open it up to everyone.
The beautiful outfits and jewelry you’ll see in the show are available through Pop Up Shop-style stalls on the day of the event, and of course also at Main Street women’s boutiques, Tharpe said. This group is excited to bring theRunway to Rice on Sunday and hope many will enjoy the afternoon with us.
Sundari Morgan owns the Lex on Main store in downtown Farmville. She said it seemed like a good time for the show after four completely new and different women’s clothing stores owned by women opened on Main Street last year.
It was the perfect opportunity to come together to showcase our individual brands on the show, Morgan said. While this is the first major event of its kind since 2020 (in the region), better believe it won’t be the last. All of the businesses involved are excited to be active participants in the Farmville community and ready to serve the local crowd in the best way possible.
