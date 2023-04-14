



To get Morning Links delivered to your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. Header lines HUMAN RESSOURCES. President Biden appointed two dozen light fixtures Presidential Commission for Arts and Humanitiesincluding the singer Lady Gagaactor George Clooneyartist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya, and art historian Nora Halpern. The committee, which advises the White House on cultural policy, saw all its members resign in August 2017, following President Trump‘s comments that there were “very good people on both sides” of the Unite the right rally. During this time, the Municipal Museum in Amsterdam has appointed Margot Genene its general manager, a position that is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the museum. She currently holds the position on an interim basis. And museum consultant Robin Nicholsonformer CEO of Telfair Museums in Savannah, Georgia, was hiring as director of the James Museum of Western and Animal Art in St. Petersburg, Florida, by ArtDaily. FASHION DESIGNER MARY QUANT, who was known as “the mother of the miniskirt”, died yesterday at the age of 93, green penelope reports in the New York Times. In 1955, Quant began selling bold, contemporary clothing in a London boutique called Bazaar with Alexander Plunket Greene, her boyfriend, and occasionally designed her own pieces. In the years that followed, she developed a large and influential international business; she “explored geometric patterns, polka dots and contrasting colors, and played with new fabrics, including PVC and stretch fabrics, to achieve a modern and playful look”, BBC News writing. THE Victoria & Albert Museum, who gave Quant a retrospective in 2019, said in a statement that she “represented the joyful freedom of 1960s fashion and offered a new model for young women.” In a 1967 article quoted by the BBC, she claimed that “good taste is death, vulgarity is life”. The summary Leonard Abramswho founded in 1979 the East Village Eye in order to document the greenhouse cultural scene in this Manhattan neighborhood, died earlier this month at age 68. [The New York Times] When the National Portrait Gallery in London reopens after a refurbishment in June, it will feature a new bar that will remain open after the museum closes. During the day, he will offer lunch and tea. [The Guardian] THE Milwaukee Museum of Art received $4.4 million from Bader Philanthropies to create an endowment to support its efforts in European art. [Milwaukee Journal Sentinel] The 44 year old man Santa Fe Center for Contemporary Art in New Mexico said it would close, citing fundraising difficulties and the pandemic. [Artforum] Artist and director Steve McQueenthe last movie of—busy citya documentary on the Nazi occupation of Amsterdam, will be screened at 2023 Cannes film festival next month. [Indiewire] After postponing a glitch art auction last month, following complaints that there were no female artists, Sotheby’s relaunching it next week with a more diverse slate. Its title is “Glitch: Beyond Binary”. [CoinDesk] the kicker IN THE LUXURY TOUR. In Paris on Thursday, activists fighting against French government pension changes stormed the luxury giant’s headquarters LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and set off flares inside. Pictures in the Guardian shows protesters enter the buildingwhose facade is lined with steel spheres, as part of Vuitton’s collaboration with Yayoi Kusama. Company CEO, prominent art collector Bernard Arnault, currently has a fortune of around 200 billion dollars. “Are you looking for money to fund pensions? Take it from the pockets of the billionaires,” South Rail trade unionist Fabien Villedieu said inside the seat, according to the outlet. [The Guardian]

