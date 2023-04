Priyanka Chopra defines elegance in a sleek, fitted midi dress

Priyanka Chopra brings elegance to London ahead of the premiere of Citadel. This Thursday, the actress joined her castmates at an event for the series hosted by Amazon Prime Video. For the occasion, she wore an elegant black midi dress with long sleeves. The asymmetrical piece featured a floor train on one side and a mock turtleneck. She finished the look with black pointy-toe Christian Louboutin heels, chunky gold hoop earrings and her wedding band. For glamour, she opted for a wavy bun, bronzed makeup and a dark red lip. BACKGROUND GRID On her Instagram, Chopra shared photos and videos of herself posing with a sophisticated look. “Citadel has arrived in London @citadelonprime @primevideo,” she wrote in a post caption. “All you know is a lie @citadelonprime,” she wrote in another. The mother-of-one also posed for photos with co-stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci, as well as show makers Joe Russo and David Weil, in front of the London skyline. Citadel is an American sci-fi action thriller that follows the dangerous adventures of secret agents Mason Kane (played by Madden) and Nadia Sinh (played by Chopra). The series will premiere in London on April 18. Chopra was on a style streak during his press tour for Citadel. Premiering for the runway in Mumbai, India, earlier this month, she wore a fabulous teal strapless dress with black abstract polka dots from Versace’s Fall/Winter 2023 ready-to-wear collection. She accessorized with diamond jewelry and went for full Hollywood glamour. During a photo call for the action thriller also in Mumbai, she stepped out in a shiny gold evening dress with a metallic finish and a large black bow in the middle. And to attend the grand opening of the city’s Cultural Center (NMACC) with hubby Nick Jonas, the actress wore a bejeweled dress that turned heads. Citadel premieres April 28 on Prime Video. Harper’s Bazaar Harpers Bazaar Lettermark Logo Rosa Sanchez is the Senior News Editor at Harper’s Bazaar, working on news related to entertainment, fashion and culture. Previously, she was an editor at ABC News and, before that, celebrity news editor at American Media. She has also written articles for Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue, Forbes and The Hollywood Reporter, among others.

