Walmart removes men’s clothing from stores





Walmart has decided to stop selling trendy men’s clothing brand Bonobos in its stores. By Tori Crochet | Fashionable menswear brand Bonobos has long been a staple in many men’s wardrobes, thanks to its style and affordability. It’s not uncommon for shoppers to find heavily discounted deals from the Walmart-owned brand, making it a solid choice for the fashionable yet thrifty dresser. Bonobos deals may be a thing of the past, however, after Walmart sold the brand on Thursday night for $75 million, which may seem like a lot of money, but it’s actually a loss for the brand for Walmart. According to CNN Business, Bonobos was bought by retailer Express Inc. along with management company WHP Global, and while the purchase may have been a financial win for them, it certainly wasn’t for Walmart. In 2017, Walmart bought Bonobos for $310 million, attempting to disrupt its online clothing offerings after some criticized Walmart’s lack of fashionable clothing. Just six years later, Walmart will suffer a loss of $235 million selling the brand, which seems like a bad omen not just for Walmart but for worried consumers across the country. You may not have heard of the Bonobos brand’s new owner, WHP Global, but you’ve probably heard of its other brands: Toys R Us, Joe Jeans, and Anne Klein. WHP Global, associated with Express Inc., is a small but successful player in retail these days, as evidenced by its purchase of another clothing brand. According to the CEO of Express Inc., Bonobos is currently doing very well in terms of profit and sales growth, which is a big part of why they were so happy to acquire it. However, one has to wonder how successful Bonobos is as a brand, if Walmart has taken such a hit selling it. It’s possible that WHP Global and Express Inc. could make the brand truly profitable, but it’s also possible that the Bonobos are simply forcing another underperforming brand on the company. Walmart’s abandonment of Bonobos could be evidence of tough financial times ahead as they abandon many projects and brands and instead focus on their core retail business. Although financial experts widely agree that Walmart selling Bonobos at such a loss could be an indication of tough financial times ahead, the retail giant has also done nothing to develop or promote the Bonobos brand over the past few years. six years he owned it. WHP Global and Express Inc. have a more global reach and experience in the Garment industry, so they could very well make the brand more successful than Walmart ever has. However, almost every business in the United States is preparing for some sort of economic crisis. Although not yet technically in a recession, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research, the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has left businesses and individuals waiting for the other financial shoe to fall. Consumer prices are already extremely high and inflation is suffocating ordinary people. So far, retailers like Walmart have weathered the financial storm; however, if the retail sector also collapsed, the United States would likely find itself in another Great Depression.

