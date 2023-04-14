Fashion
Can regenerative wool make fashion more sustainable?
Wool is considered a miracle fabric in the fashion industry because it is stronger than most fibers, requires less washingand is recyclable, says Tonti. “It’s strong, elastic and has a waxy coating so it doesn’t stain easily and is odor resistant.” It is also fire retardantTo antibacterial properties, and can absorb up to 30% of its weight in water, she says. When wool returns to soil or water, it biodegradesunlike petroleum-based fabrics such as polyester. (Learn more about the colossal problem of fashion waste).
This makes it a strong contender for durable clothing that lasts consumers decades. But conventional wool production remains far from climate-friendly; sheep emit methaneWhich one is 28 to 36 times more powerful than CO2 over a 100 year period. Conventional wool farming often uses define livestock grazingwhere animals remain seated in the same enclosures for long periods of time, which can lead to desertification, Loss of biodiversity And soil erosion.
In places like South America, New Zealand and Australia, it is more common for sheep to roam, but chemicals fertilizers are commonplace and without adaptive management practices, conventional sheep farming can lead to the same overgrazing problems as fixed grazing, including water pollution, soil erosion And desertification.
The founders of Sheep Inc say their regenerative farming practice can help make fashion more sustainable, and even help absorb more carbon from the atmosphere than is released during farming, making the practice carbon negative. The firm is part of a small movement of brands such as Stella McCartney And A new Sweden who adopt these practices for their wool.
The regenerative approach seeks to reproduce what happens in naturewhere animals wander grazing to find new food sources and avoid predators, allowing the grasslands to heal. Fertilizing from sheep manure means there is little need for synthetic fertilizers. Unused paddocks are re-wildAnd there is no tillage. The company sources its merino wool from the Lake Hwea resort, which was named New Zealand first “carbon negative” farm in 2019 by the Toit carbon footprint certifiers.
Running on renewable energy, the farm claims to have transformed itself into a carbon sink by removing emissions from the atmosphere through the restoration of native forests. The most recent report from the Lake Hawe station indicates 4.958 tons of CO2 equivalent (CO2e) were sequestered from 2019 to 2020. With 2,538 tons of CO2e per year emitted by the farm (including 78% methane), this results in a net carbon sink of 2,420 tons of equivalent CO2 to take more than 500 cars off the road. The farm claims that additional carbon is also sequestered by regenerating the soil, which scientists say has significant carbon sequestration potentialbut due to New Zealand’s carbon accounting stipulations, soil is not yet factored into its calculations.
Gwen Grelet, ecologist and senior researcher at Manaaki Whenua (Landcare Research), a New Zealand government research institute, recently conducted a white paper on regenerative agriculture in New Zealand. She feels that the efforts of the Lake Hwea resort are “truly regenerative”. “What’s extraordinary is that the wool production is done in such a way that it supports the restoration of native biodiversity,” she says. “If all wool was produced regeneratively, it could make a big difference to the climate, as large tracts of land are currently home to grazing sheep.”
