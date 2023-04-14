Amber Valletta on Jennifer Lopez’s Versace Dress: I Wore It First





Jennifer Lopez made fashion history with her Grammys green look, but Amber Valletta did it first. The model, 49, reflected on some of her most iconic fashion moments for an episode ofVogue’s “Life in Looks” seriesincluding when she walked the runway in the iconic plunging jungle print Versace dress later seen on J.Lo. This dress has been googled more times than any other look in history. It literally broke the internet when [Lopez] wore it, so it’s pretty cool to be a part of that story,” she said, referring to the singer’s jaw-dropping outfit at the 2000 Grammys. However, La Valette, who opened the Versaces Spring/Summer 1999 show in the dress, reminded fans, “I wore it first.” Lopez’s daring 2000 Grammys look literally broke the internet. Getty Images I think it was like the pinnacle of, like, fierce Versace sexiness, blonde ambition, she explained. It was just like, Donatella, Donatella, Donatella. The model continued, “I wore it on the catwalk and then obviously I did the campaign. Then J.Lo wore it to the Grammys. It was a massive iconic moment when she wore that dress. Valletta explained that celebrities rarely showed skin on the red carpet back then until Lopez changed that. Valletta says it’s “cool” to be part of fashion history. Getty Images for Vogue “I think it was so ahead of its time and I just said, I’m a woman and hear me literally roar from the jungle. In fact, Donatella Versace liked the dress so much that she wore it herself a few months before Lopez. For more Page Six style you love… The designer wore this daring dress to the rock-themed Met Gala in 1999, then lent it to Spice Girl Geri Halliwell for the NRJ Music Awards in Cannes, France. Still, it wasn’t until Lopez slipped on the neckline cut that he finally got the recognition he deserved. The plunging dress was complete with sheer sleeves and an embellished brooch. Getty Images However, it was not identical to the dress La Valette had worn a year before. While she kept the chunky brooch and sheer lining, Donatella transformed the mid-length style into a floor-length dress for the star-studded awards show. Not only did the look change the fashion trajectory of the red carpet, but it also inspired the Google team to launch a revolutionary new tool. Lopez recreated the iconic look in 2020. Getty Images At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen, said former Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt.written for Project Syndicate. But we had no surefire way to give users exactly what they wanted J.Lo wearing this dress. Google image search was born. Fast forward 20 years, and Lopez once again grabbed headlines in the look, closing the Versaces Spring/Summer 2020 show in a modernized take on the dress. The updated dress that shockingly showed even more skin than the original was backless and sleeveless, complete with a bedazzled leotard.

