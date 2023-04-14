Fake Dad Releases New Wave 80s FASHION GIRL





NYC alt-pop duo Fake Dad released their new single, Fashion Girl, today April 14e. The alt-pop duo deliver their second project of 2023 which perfectly captures an electrifying, cathartic and retro 90s grunge sound that deviates from their usual discography, demonstrating their versatility as songwriters and performers. The FASHION GIRL single has an eerie, nostalgic sound, paying homage to groundbreaking throwback styles like 80s new wave and 90s female-led riot grrrl punk. In the song, Fake Dad recounts the story of a personal best friend’s breakup while offering commentary on a variety of topics including beauty standards, body and gender dysmorphia, daddy issues, insecurity, and female rage. At first glance, FASHION GIRL is a fun, high-energy track that invites listeners to let loose with contagiously danceable reverb-soaked Oberheim drum machine patterns, messy flywheel distorted guitar, heavy bass, and surf-style riffs. -rock. With a deeper look at the single, Fake Dad talks about a silent, untapped pain that so many people carry with them because they constantly feel like they’ll never be good enough, that they will be beautiful or hot in the right way, and the unconfessed frustration and rage of living in a world that attributes much of its value to people’s ability to live by superficial ideals. After recent releases Maybe Next Year and New Machines, the duo deliver their second project of 202. They perfectly capture an electrifying, cathartic and retro 90s grunge sound that deviates from their usual discography, demonstrating their versatility as songwriters and performers. Born out of Fake Dads’ deep dive into the Russian Dark Wave (and post-punk bands) and a tragic falling out with a major (childhood) fashion best friend from a wealthy UES Manhattan-type family, this song is about the insecurity and sadness hidden behind so many people’s eyes, the fashion industry is swallowing up the promise of beauty and power. He exalts, criticizes and sympathizes at the same time, with the aim of restoring their power to the girls of fashion and giving them the opportunity to come to terms with the fleeting love and power that masquerades as the golden shell. ideal of a life. Listening to the single, fans can hear reminiscences of 80s New Wave (New Order, Joy Division, The Cure, Talking Heads) for an era not led by men. In other words, all the angsty, feminine energy of ’90s riot grrrl/bikini kill punk with its slightly more pop, bratty (but still unequivocal) early 2000s sound reminiscent of bands like No Doubt , The Cardigans, Alanis Morissette, Paramore and P!nk. Fake Dad wants listeners to feel a sense of catharsis from this track, whether it’s someone who dedicates their life to transforming into something that sounds good enough, or someone who wishes they could retire completely from the value system, there is an anger that needs to be released. Fashion Girl premiering on all platforms on April 14e. For more music from Fake Dad click on the link here.

