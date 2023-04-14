Fashion
2023 National Skateboarding Championships: Ben Nordberg on skateboarding and modeling
|Place: The XC Skatepark, Hemel Hempstead Appointment: April 15-16 (park) and April 29-30 (street)
|Blanket: Watch live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer
Skateboarder Ben Nordberg looks confident when modeling for some of the world’s biggest fashion brands, but when it comes to competing in his sport he admits he’s a “nervous wreck”.
The English pro skateboarder turned model will swap Los Angeles for London when he takes part in this month’s National Skateboarding Championships, which you can watch live on the BBC.
“For me, I’m very patriotic. If I got to make the national team, it’s a big achievement for me,” the 33-year-old told BBC Sport.
Nordberg has been sidelined from training for six weeks with an ankle injury but remains confident he will still be able to compete.
The British skaters were invited to compete in the national championships last month by sharing a video on Instagram that showcased their abilities.
The park event, which features mid-air tricks in a bowl-shaped ramp, takes place April 15-16 in Hemel Hempstead and you can watch the finals live on Sunday 16 on the website and app BBC Sport.
Meanwhile, the street event in London on April 29-30 – which Nordberg is due to take part in – involves riding rails, jumping steps and doing floor tricks.
Recently crowned world park champion Sky Brown will not compete in the nationals, but GB’s Jesse Thomas and George O’Neill are entered in the men’s park event and Lilly Strachan in the women’s park.
“I’m not the most confident person in general”
Picking up a board for the first time, aged 11, with his school friends, Nordberg quickly became addicted to the thrill of honing his skill.
“As I started doing it, I started liking it more,” he said. “I started sneaking around the skate park away from my homies and the next thing I know I’m in there eight hours a day!”
He moved to Los Angeles to pursue his skateboarding career and, once in California, “modeling happened by chance” thanks to his agent Mimi, who signed him to an agency.
“I never went out with the intention of doing it but I ended up doing a lot of it, which was great,” he added.
“I never thought in a million years that I’d be working with some of the companies I have, like Gucci, Burberry, DKNY and Diesel – it’s a lot of cool stuff and it’s mostly because of skateboarding .
“I was generally reserved as a skateboarder, but not for skateboarding, I wasn’t doing tricks, I guess they just liked the whole aesthetic of skateboarding.”
But despite shooting for some of fashion’s most high-profile names, Nordberg says he’s “probably more embarrassed now.”
“I’m not the most confident person in general, I’ve always been a nervous wreck when I skate. I don’t know why, there’s no reason but it happens.”
“People can see how you can make a career out of it”
Skateboarding made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 and, due to its popularity, will become a permanent sport at the Games from 2028.
At the age of 13, the British Brown became the youngest Olympic medalist of all time when she won bronze in skateboarding in Tokyo.
On the 14-year-old’s achievement, Nordberg added: “To see what Sky Brown is doing is pretty amazing.
“I think once people do it and realize how difficult it is and how much commitment it takes to get to that level, it’s up there in terms of difficulty.
“It’s amazing how many skaters you see in England now and the facilities are much better too. People can now see how you can make a real career out of it.”
