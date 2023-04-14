Mary Quant, creator of miniskirts and ’60s swing fashion, dies at 93

LONDON (AP) Mary Quant, the visionary fashion designer whose colorful and sexy miniskirts epitomized London in the 1960s and influenced youth culture around the world, has died. She was 93 years old.

The Quants family said she died peacefully at their home in Surrey, southern England, on Thursday.

Quant helped popularize the miniskirt, some credit her with its invention, as well as the innovative tights and accessories that were integral to the look. She also created dresses and other simple mix-and-match garments that had an element of whimsy.

Some have compared his impact on the fashion world with the Beatles’ impact on pop music.

I think it was a happy confluence of events, which is really what fashion is so often about, said Hamish Bowles, international editor of American magazine Vogue. She was the right person with the right sensitivity in the right place at the right time. She appeared on the scene at the exact dawn of the 60s.

Quant was also an astute businesswoman and one of the first to figure out how to make herself known as a creative force could help her maintain her business and branch out into new areas, like cosmetics, she said. -he declares.

Alexandra Shulman, former editor of British Vogue, wrote on Twitter: RIP Dame Mary Quant. A leader in fashion but also in women’s entrepreneurship – a visionary who was so much more than a great haircut.

Quant was perfectly positioned to capitalize on the earthquake of the 1960s. She felt the days of exclusive salons were numbered and believed that even top Parisian designers would follow ready-to-wear trends.

The look she created was sexy and fun, a clean break from the predictable floral day dresses commonly worn in the conservative, austere post-WWII years.

Quant introduced miniskirts with hemlines up to 8 inches above the knee to the London scene in 1966 and they were an instant hit with young people, in part because they shocked and offended their elders.

While some insist she developed the style first, many also give credit to French designer André Courrèges, whose spring 1964 collection included mini-dresses that were popular in Paris but failed to take off. widespread impact outside of France. Others cite the short skirts worn by actress Anne Francis in the 1956 film Forbidden Planet as an early example of the miniskirt.

Whether or not she was the first to design them, it was Quant who figured out how to market miniskirts to the masses. In 1962, Quant began its first international collaboration with the American department store chain JCPenney.

Quant, who named the skirt after her favorite brand of car, the Mini, recalled how it offered a sense of freedom and liberation.” From her boutique on Kings Road in London’s trendy Chelsea district, she took part in a clothing revolution.

British fashion designer Mary Quant, centre, poses in London in 2009. (David Parry/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

It was the girls of Kings Road who invented the mini. I would make clothes that let you run and dance and we would make them the length the customer wanted, she says. I wore them very short and customers said, shorter, shorter.

While Courrèges came from a high fashion tradition and his expensive clothes were aimed at a limited audience, Quant used a variety of materials and colors to make miniskirts popular with young women on a budget.

She broke through the barriers of snobbery and tradition, with her view of fashion as a way to resist stereotypes, with well-made clothes and cosmetics that were empowering and liberating, as well as affordable, Jenny Lister said, who curated a 2020 exhibition dedicated to Quant at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London.

Fashion today owes a lot to the revolutionary and pioneering Mary Quant.

She rose to the top of the fashion scene when the Beatles and Rolling Stones ruled the music world, and she was forever linked to the heady freedoms of the 1960s.

The clothes became very popular and were worn by models such as Twiggy and Pattie Boyd, who was then married to Beatles guitarist George Harrison.

Asked by The Guardian newspaper in 1967 if her clothes could be considered vulgar because they were so revealing, Quant replied that she loved vulgarity and embraced it.

Good taste is death, vulgarity is life, she said, adding that the provocative poses of her models reflected the new sexual openness of the time, fueled by the development of the birth control pill .

Born February 11, 1930, the daughter of primary school teachers, Quant studied art education at Goldsmiths College in London before going into fashion, working first as an apprentice to a hatter before trying her own designs.

With the help of her wealthy husband and business partner, Alexander Plunket Greene, and accountant Archie McNair, she opened Bazaar in Chelsea in 1955, initially relying on innovative window displays to attract young customers.

Snobbery has gone out of fashion, and in our shops you will find duchesses jostling with typists to buy the same dress, Quant once said. She called the store a fancy adult candy store.

Bazaar became a focal point for the young and beautiful and those who wanted to be around them. Small restaurants, bistros, pubs and shops have opened nearby, giving the neighborhood an air of perpetual partying.

The shop was so successful that it soon moved to other parts of London and began exporting its clothes to the United States, where the British invasion was in full swing.

Quant was unusual in that she often modeled her own clothes, usually with her hair styled in a distinctive angled bob by hairstylist Vidal Sassoon.

She soon diversified her interests, developing a popular makeup line and also branching out into kitchenware and household accessories.

The make-up proved extremely profitable, particularly in Japan, where Quant retained a devoted following.

Quant has also been credited with introducing hot pants and micro-minis to the fashion scene in the late 1960s.

She was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for her services to the fashion industry in 1966, wearing a miniskirt when she received this honor at Buckingham Palace. In 2014, she was named a Dame the female equivalent of a Knight for her services to British fashion.

Earlier this year, she was made a member of the Order of Honorary Companions, a royal honor reserved for 65 people of distinction in the arts, sciences, medicine or government.

Quant left day-to-day management of her business, Mary Quant Ltd., in 2000 after it was taken over by a Japanese company, but continued to work as a consultant.

The company continued to use the daisy pattern and logo that Quant pioneered in the 1960s, and it long maintained a store in London, in addition to around 200 stores in Japan.

Former AP correspondent and Dallas Morning News editor Gregory Katz provided biographical material for this story before his death in 2020.

