My friend spent $4000 on a wedding dress and is still paying for it 3 years later

Key points Although the average wedding dress costs $1,900, my friend spent about double that for her dream dress.

Years later, she’s still carrying a credit card balance with wedding expenses, her dress included.

My friend Maggie likes to joke that she got married just in time. And no, it’s not because she was secretly pregnant. On the contrary, she and her husband got married in early 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Many people told them it was not a good idea to have a winter wedding, but clearly they knew better.

Now, there were certain aspects of her marriage that Maggie was very relaxed about. She didn’t care about having the fanciest venue and hired a DJ to save on the cost of a band. She also asked a friend to film her big day to save money on a videographer. She even made her own centerpieces, knowing that she and her husband would largely foot the bill for their wedding with minimal help from their parents.

But one thing Maggie wasn’t ready to compromise on was her dress. She wanted to find the perfect one, and once she did, she decided money wasn’t going to be an issue.

In the end, she found a dress she liked – with a price tag of $4,000. And while she insisted it was worth it at the time, she has since changed her tune.

A $4,000 marriage mistake

Buying a wedding dress is not the same as buying a cocktail dress. You’re going to spend a lot more, even if you do your best to keep your costs down.

The average cost of a wedding dress in 2022 was $1,900, according to The Knot. So, although my friend paid about double for hers, it’s not like she spent $4,000 on a purchase that would normally cost $300.

Still, buying that wedding dress is a move Maggie regrets to this day. And the reason is that she always pays for it.

Maggie charged her wedding dress, among other expenses related to her big day, to a credit card because she felt she had no other choice. Three years later, she still carries that balance. And while she’s not sure exactly how much interest she’s paid on that dress over time (particularly because she’s added to that balance in different ways), she knows that’s a lot of money.

Not only did that $4,000 wedding dress cost Maggie a lot of interest on her credit card, but it also prevented her from achieving certain goals. She and her husband, for example, won’t try to buy a house until they’ve paid off their credit card debt. It’s a smart decision. But since they still have that lingering balance, it’s clear that home ownership isn’t in the cards just yet.

A lesson learned the hard way

Maggie admits that if she could go back in time, she would choose a more economical dress for her wedding. But at the time, she felt that since she compromised and was frugal in so many other ways, she deserved the splurge.

As a friend, I told her over and over again not to blame herself. I’m also working with her to try and help her budget more carefully this year so she can clear that credit card balance and move on.

A wedding is an important step. And it’s unfortunate that not everyone gets help paying for one. But Maggie’s advice to anyone in a similar situation is to remember that it’s not worth going into debt all in one day. And she also asked me to send this message to other brides on a budget: “No matter what dress you end up in, you’re going to get loads of compliments.”