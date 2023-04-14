Do you like the style of Jacob Elordi? How to dress and shop like the actor

Scroll to see more images

The candid street style photos of Jacob Elordis have reached maximum viral status. THEEuphoria the star is no stranger to fashion; he defied style gender norms on the cover of VMan magazine thanks to stylist Nicola Formichetti (of Lady Gaga fame), and he attended the 2022 Met Gala looking modern in a custom crystal-embellished Burberry suit. Yet it was her fashion choices on the streets that caught the attention of anyone with access to WiFi. You know you’re on your way to becoming a fashion icon when you’re compared to Princess Diana, after all.

His laid-back, cool-boy style mixes ’90s dad vibes and Californian grunge with an emphasis on the quiet luxury aesthetic that TikTok is loving right now. It seems that every time Elordi comes out, one of his wardrobe basics makes a splash among the fashion set: excessive luxury Bottega Veneta Let’s go bag to the very reasonably priced and popular Adidas Gazelle sneakers. Although we don’t condone roaming the city streets barefoot as he has done recently (unless you are australian), we can certainly guarantee the Fleece Sundae School he was sporting his latest viral look.

Below, discover 13 pieces guaranteed to give you the sporty chic Elordis style.

Adidas Gazelle Sneaker

The Adidas Gazelle sneakers (which originated in 1991) are having a moment right now. Seen on tons of celebrities recently, the style will help you achieve the athleisure vibe that Elordi commonly flaunts.

COS The Extra Thin T-shirt

Part of what makes the Jacobs style so popular is its reliance on familiar and timeless wardrobe staples. It’s often seen in pieces you’ll probably find in your wardrobe: lightly faded jeans, black workout shorts and white t-shirts. Shop this organic cotton style from COS.

Sundae School Broccoli Fleece Zip Up

While the orange and leopard variant he opted for is sold out (thanks, TikTok), this broccoli colors is sure to give off the same cozy, grungy energy.

Coated canvas and leather pouch with horizontal Triomphe logo print Celine Homme

Elordi really seems like a bag boy. Whether he’s carrying a canvas tote, a luxe leather bag, or a small shoulder bag, he’s always carrying something to store his essentials. Splurge on this Celine design he wore on the streets of LA

Nike Dri-FIT Stride 5-Inch Running Shorts

Speaking of workout shorts, emulate his style with the same Nike pair he usually goes for.

Pilot sunglasses Persol PO0649

Another timeless piece, Elordi was seen sporting these Persol sunglasses

. Opt for the pair in black for a bold take on the classic.

Zara pleated cargo pants

Jacob is usually seen in a simple pair of cropped pants, which gives a clean and sophisticated look. We love this slim take on the cargo in light gray from Zara.

Bass Creek Outfitters Trucker Cap

We’ve seen Jacob in several pieces that have a touch of irony and camp, so the Looney Tunes sweatshirt and TBS network hat come to mind. This Bass Pro Shop trucker hat would definitely be

pique his interest.

Polo Ralph Lauren Blue Hoodie The RL

This simple Polo Ralph Lauren hoodie gives off those chill, preppy vibes that Elordi typically incorporates.

Jacquemus Off-White Raffia Socks Espiral Socks

These graphic Jacquemus socks fit perfectly into the Elordis style. It usually wears trippy abstract designs that nod to California 4/20 culture.

Dion Lee Black Curved Hem Tank Top

Referencing one of her gender-specific photoshoots, this Dion Lee corset top is an understated and edgy statement. Pair it with simple pants for a cool, minimalist look.

Topman Oversized Varsity Jacket

Mimic his Celine varsity jacket with this more affordable version from Topman. The classic style evokes the Elordis mashup of vintage and modern. Plus, it’s on sale!

Madewell Large Braided Leather Tote

If Elordis $4,900 Bottega Veneta Let’s go bag, made of lavishly hand-woven leather, isn’t in the budget this month (or next few months, or ever), no problem. Opt for this Madewell tote bag that will fit all your essentials.