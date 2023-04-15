Model Amber Valletta Talks Wearing JLo’s Versace Dress First

Amber Valletta says she was the first to wear Versace’s iconic “jungle dress” before Jennifer Lopez “broke the internet” in the same ensemble the following year.

The model revealed she wore the designer dress in 1999 before JLo made her famous on the Grammys red carpet in 2000.

She also referred to Todd Oldham’s “infamous” spring-summer show where fellow model Shalom Harlow caused a stir when she passed Amber on the catwalk.

The 49-year-old discussed the chiffon dress during Vogue’s Life In Looks, where she reflected on the most striking outfits of her career.

In a video for Vogue, posted earlier this week, Amber opened up about the “infamous jungle dress” she wore in 1999.

“I wore it on the catwalk, then obviously I did the campaign — then JLo wore it to the Grammys,” she said.

Amber said the singer’s appearance was a “massive iconic moment”, adding, “This dress has been searched on Google more times than any other look in history.”

“Literally broke the internet when [JLo] wore it, so cool to be part of this story, but I wore it first.

And, as recently as 2019, JLo was still referring to the trendy print dress.

She received a standing ovation from onlookers at the Versace Spring/Summer 2020 presentation during Milan Fashion Week when she recreated the look.

In the interview with Vogue, Amber also referenced her appearance at Todd Oldham’s “infamous” Spring/Summer show in 1995, which she called “such a funny moment in fashion.”

The incident saw fellow model Shalom Harlow overtake Amber at the end of the track, which many believed indicated a flaw.

Amber also referenced her appearance on the ‘infamous’ Todd Oldham Spring/Summer show in 1995, which sparked rumors of a rift between her and fellow model Shalom Harlow (pictured together)

She revealed, “The funny thing is people like to make a drama out of it, which is hilarious to me because it really wasn’t a drama.”

Amber said Shalom walked “very sassy” on the runway, before adding: “She was smelling that short skirt and suddenly was in front of me at the end of the runway, which obviously [we] don’t normally.

“We start walking and I remember her saying ‘go on with me’ so I obviously walk as fast as I can because she’s walking at breakneck speed and then she says ‘now turn.

The couple posed and exchanged glances before heading backstage.

Amber admitted she had “walked very slowly” that day before blaming “the shoes”.

And, despite the uproar, the duo remain good friends to this day.