Dudes Men’s Store set to open Tuesday | News





ENID, Oklahoma. Dudes Mens Store, 2010 W. Willow, set to open TuesdayApril 18, 2023, in Enid. Owner Kevin Womacks’ family also owns a second adult daycare center in the same building and, after some renovations, was able to use what was relatively unused space in a men’s clothing store. Womack said there was a need for menswear in Enid and he wanted to offer clothes that were hard to find in the area. I think most of the guys at Enid aren’t boutique shoppers, so they were trying to meet the need that we see and I think everyone sees, Womack said. He said what he heard from people on Facebook when he asked what they needed most was more options for big and tall clothes. He said that Dudes Mens Store will try to accommodate this with regards to price and especially offering these sizes. Womack said the goal is to eventually open in a bigger space to have more to offer customers, but the current space will allow it to get to grips with the market and try to grow from there. He said the store will carry brands that aren’t available anywhere else in the city and aims to try to have as many products made in Oklahoma and made in the United States as possible. The brands we sell, I try to make sure they’re made in the United States whenever possible,” Womack said. Our priorities are therefore to offer good value, a reasonable price and an American manufacture. But were going to be able to be price competitive, I think be competitive in the sense that you’re not going to get a better deal going to Tulsa or Oklahoma City. Were going to be price competitive. Womack said casual clothing for men is also a challenge to find in Enid, another need they will try to fill. The store will also offer dress shirts, ties, suits and other items such as cologne, men’s candles, coffee and books. Womack said his goal is to be successful enough in the first year to then be able to expand into a larger space to offer new things, as well as more types of clothing and other items. The reason it’s called Dudes is because at the end of the day I wish it was somewhere a guy could just go, even if he didn’t want to buy something, Womack said . So integrate some things well eventually on the road. Consider having a coffee lounge, that sort of thing. I’m a Reserve Law Enforcement Officer, so you’ll see that some of these reflect my personality and life experience. So pack more outdoor gear, and probably some law enforcement gear, since there’s no cop shop north of Oklahoma City. Of course, I’m also a history teacher, so some of the T-shirts reflect that. Dudes Mens Store will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit Dudes Mens Store on Facebook or call (580) 603-1960.

