Carrie Underwood marks an emotional milestone in a dress that leaves fans stunned





Carrie Underwood,40, left fans stunned as the singer hit an emotional milestone this week. Taking to social media, Carrie posted a video of her latest Opry performance, which this year marks her 15th year as a member. Carrie captioned the post: So honored to have been an @Opry member for 15 years! Come celebrate with us on Saturday, May 13! Here’s one from the last time I was on the Opry stage! The video shows the country singer singing one of her classics in a stunning off-the-shoulder black dress with gold embellishments, which has her fans delighted. A fan commented: Congratulations beautiful Carrie! I’ve been watching you from Idol! No one comes close to your voice! Keep singing! This dress is gorgeous! Another wrote: I love this dress too!! Your longer dresses always look so beautiful and elegant on you. This is your best look for sure. Another chimed in: Such a beautiful woman and singer, amazing dress, but you’re “rocking” inside. ©Getty Carrie Underwood wears a leather ensemble Her stunning display comes after the star was on fire at the 2023 CMT Awards in Texas recently, strutting around in a sexy leather outfit. She sang her hit Hate My Heart, encapsulating the song in her heart-clad ensemble. Carrie stunned in the black leather corseted top embellished with sparkling crystals, paired with sparkly shorts and a matching jacket. The star is the most awarded artist in the history of the CMT Awards and she certainly reminded viewers of her impressive talent that night. She completed her striking look with funky pointed toe boots and wore her blonde tresses in a sassy style. On the beauty side, she opted for a nude lip and a smokey eye. MORE: Gwen Stefani wows in her mini dress and fishnets Far from the limelight, Carrie shares her two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, with husband Mike Fisher. “I love being home. I would literally never leave my house. I get nervous in crowds and in groups and stuff like that,” she told Today’s Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music. Country. She went on to say that her husband of 12 years is an extrovert who encourages her to “interact” with others and “balance” it. Read more HELLO! American stories here Keep up to date with the latest celebrity stories Sign up for our GOOD MORNING! Send the newsletter to get the latest news straight to your inbox.

