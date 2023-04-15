Why fashion hasn’t given up on social commerce

In March 2019, Meta (then Facebook) CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a major e-commerce breakthrough with the launch of Checkout, a feature that would allow consumers to purchase products directly from its apps.

It seemed like a substantial money-making opportunity for the social media giant. To be clear, we are optimistic [on] Business opportunity from Instagram, Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak wrote in an April 2019 research note, noting that brands big and small, as well as Instagram itself, were poised to benefit. When, a year later, the pandemic hit and shopping moved exclusively online, Meta pushed commerce further with its Shops feature, which allows businesses to list products directly on platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Three years later, however, the frenzy around social commerce has died down. In February, Meta removed the Instagram Shop tab from the apps homepage, and in March it removed an Instagram feature that allowed brands to tag their products during live streams.

Asian markets have successfully merged social media and e-commerce. In the West, however, adoption is slower. In 2022, sales through social platforms exceeded $400 billion in China but only reached $53 billion in the United States during the same period, according to Insider Intelligence estimates. Live shopping, where brands sell products via live streams, accounted for $190 billion in online sales in China last year. In the United States, live sales reached $20 billion, according to data analytics firm Coresight Research.

There’s room for growth: Insider Intelligence estimates that orders placed via social media in the United States will reach $130 billion by 2026.

The platforms aren’t giving up yet. Despite talk of a possible ban, companies testing new selling features are hoping to recalibrate. TikTok is stepping up its commercial offer in the United States and has been testing direct payment since last November. The company recently launched an affiliate program that allows creators to collaborate with sellers and earn a commission by featuring a merchant’s products in their TikTok videos and livestreams. In April, peer-to-peer resale platform Poshmark launched its own live shopping feature called Posh Shows. Meta is currently waiving merchant fees it collects on sales made directly through Facebook and Instagram Shops through July 2023 to encourage businesses to participate. Pinterest plans to make core features such as its homepage and search bar shoppable this year, company CEO Bill Ready said in an earnings call in February.

Meanwhile, brands investing in platforms with new and existing features are managing their expectations of what social selling can help them achieve. They are also balancing how to embrace social commerce without diverting sales from their own sites.

When [brands] think social commerce, they think How can I drive people to my site? said Jordan Jewell, an analyst in residence at e-commerce software company Vtex. You need to make your bets based on what you think will help your brand.

Beyond Sales

While many brands are willing to try tools like social media direct checkout or live shopping, they don’t view them as just a means of purchase.

For example, when handbag seller Modern Picnic launches its summer collection later this month, it will launch a new store on TikTok. But he predicts the TikTok store won’t make a dent in its overall sales, which it has been selling on Instagram for nearly a year with little impact on revenue. Modern Picnic just wants to experiment with these sales methods to give customers as many buying options as possible.

still saw the highest conversions on other channels, said Ali Kaminetsky, founder of Modern Picnics. As a rule, he doesn’t drive so much for us. It’s more of a business experience. It’s right there.

It is also a marketing channel for the brand: it hopes that its more than 100,000 TikTok followers will visit the brand’s site after visiting the store.

Additionally, some industry insiders say brands in the US could use Live Shopping, which often features brand representatives explaining products and answering questions from the public to connect with new and newcomers. consumers.

If you think of a generation that’s so connected to authenticity, live shopping gives you ways to make those organic connections, said Brian Beitler, founder of shopping app Sune, which enables brands to sell produced via QVC-style live broadcasts and launched in April.

Modern Picnic uses Sune for what it calls community-driven selling. The handbag seller has already experimented with live shopping on Instagram and another live shopping platform, Talkshop Live. But Modern Picnic has found that these forums don’t always lead to direct purchases, especially for items that cost more than $100, but it does allow the company to educate shoppers about its vegan leather handbags that double as lunch bags.

Along with Modern Picnic, it’s a product that needs a little more education behind it, Kaminetsky said. This is where direct shopping comes in handy.

Chase conversions

For brands looking to use social media to increase sales, above all, promoting their social media stores to potential buyers has helped increase sales volume.

Women’s health brand Perelel began allowing customers to view its Instagram store last October and runs ads showcasing the products available in the store. Customers who transact directly on the platform spend 26% more per order than those who buy Perelels prenatal and postnatal vitamins on other sales channels.

These sales represent less than one percent of overall sales each month. That’s partly because the company spends most of its Instagram marketing dollars on ads that direct shoppers to its site, where it can sell subscriptions, which accounts for 95% of the total sales Perelel has generated. since its launch in 2020. Perelel would invest in further promoting its Instagram store once they can offer subscriptions through the app, said Alex Taylor, co-founder and co-CEO of the company.

Our client is a millennial. She’s already very comfortable on Instagram, Taylor said. We operate in a space where our consumer spends time.

Even brands that aren’t yet investing in ads to send people to their social media storefronts are ready to make such investments.

Menswear brand Rhone launched its Instagram store last December. The company has focused its social media advertising efforts to attract new shoppers to its site, who are most likely to be repeat shoppers. Rhone will eventually test ads that promote its Instagram store, in conjunction with ads it already runs, to see which channel is best for driving customers to make a purchase, said Chief Growth Officer Emma Crepeau. of Rhone.

We don’t really care what channel they come from as long as they convert, said Emma Crepeau, chief growth officer at Rhône. This will always be a test question.

Editor’s note: This article was revised on April 14. A previous version incorrectly indicated the percentage of sales that Perelel generates annually from its subscription activity.