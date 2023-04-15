Nicky Hilton looks spring chic in a sleeveless pastel midi dress with sparkly heels in NYC

Nicky Hilton looked spring chic in a pastel dress while out for a walk in New York on Thursday afternoon.

The 39-year-old socialite made an impression as she donned an eye-catching outfit and walked down the sidewalks of the Big Apple.

The designer, who previously said her sister Paris was “born to” be a mother, recently shared several snaps of her son’s first Easter on her Instagram account.

Hilton wore a flowing dress that featured a light purple top and tricolor bottom that concealed her toned legs as she stepped out.

The social media personality added extra elements of shine to her look with a pair of dazzling blue high heels.

Kathy and Richard Hilton’s daughter wore a clutch that almost matched the dominant tone of her outfit and accessorized with a single necklace.

Her shiny blonde hair fell to her shoulders and chest and paired well with the vibrant colors of her clothes.

Hilton previously shared her Easter-themed photos to her Instagram account on Monday.

The socialite lovingly held her nine-month-old child close as she posed for the camera in two of the snaps.

The entrepreneur also wore a festive, multi-patterned dress and a pair of bunny ears while spending time with her baby.

Hilton shares her son, whose name has not yet been released to the public, and daughters Lily and Teddy, aged six and five, with husband James Rothschild.

The social media figure was previously married to Todd Meister, although their union was called off after just three months.

She finally met her current husband in a wedding that took place in 2011, and they got married four years later.

Hilton and her husband started a family with the birth of Lily in 2016 and welcomed Teddy the following year.

It was announced that the socialite became pregnant for the third time last January and gave birth in July.

The designer later opened up about not disclosing her son’s name to the public during an interview with AND! News.

The social media personality said: “My husband is very private. This world is very alien to him.”