Men’s Tennis Washington Blanks to Start Homestand





Next game: Oregon 04/15/2023 | 1:00 p.m. UCLA Live Stream April 15 (Sat) / 1:00 p.m. Oregon ANGELS Playing its first home game in 26 days, the UCLA men’s tennis team earned a 4-0 Pac-12 win over Washington on Friday afternoon at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. Fresh off his first career doubles singles victory, Timothy Li won another decisively. Gianluca Ballotta And James Revelli also prevailed in singles for the Bruins (10-7, 2-3 Pac-12), who also narrowly won the point in doubles. Cesar Bouchelaghem and Dzianis Zharyn won in doubles for the Huskies (10-9, 1-4). The UCLA pair Stefan Leustian And patrick play emerged ahead of a 6-3 result over Brett Pearson and Nedim Suko to start the doubles game. No. 58 Bouchelaghem and Zharyn responded on Court 1, beating Li and Revelli 7-2 in a tiebreaker. With emphasis on short 3, Jeffrey Fradkin And Aadarsh ​​Tripathi broke serve from Jim Hendrikx and Han-Chih Lin to seal a 7-5 win and the opening point. The Bruins swept the opening sets in singles and Ballotta quickly followed with a second win as well. His 6-4, 6-0 performance against Hendrikx tied him for the team lead with seven singles victories in the doubles match. Next, Court 2, where Revelli triumphed over Zharyn in a 6-3, 6-4 decision. Li completed the sweep on Court 6, holding off Pearson for the decisive 6-3, 7-5 victory. Li has now won back-to-back conference singles matches. UCLA continues its homestand on Saturday, when Oregon comes to LATC. The first service is set for 1:00 p.m. PT. Results of tennis matches

Washington vs. UCLA

04/14/2023 in Los Angeles, California

(Los Angeles Tennis Center) #39 UCLA 4, #54 Washington 0 Singles competition 1. patrick play (UCLA) vs. Han-Chih Lin (WASH) 7-5, 3-3, unfinished

2. James Revelli (UCLA) def. Dzianis Zharyn (WASH) 6-3, 6-4

3. Aadarsh ​​Tripathi (UCLA) vs #97 Cesar Bouchelaghem (WASH) 6-3, 3-6, 2-1, unfinished

4. Azuma Visaya (UCLA) v Nedim Suko (WASH) 6-3, 4-2, unfinished

5. Gianluca Ballotta (UCLA) def. Jim Hendrikx (WASH) 6-4, 6-0

6. Timothy Li (UCLA) def. Brett Pearson (WASH) 6-3, 7-5 Doubles competition 1. #58 Cesar Bouchelaghem/Dzianis Zharyn (WASH) def. Timothy Li / James Revelli (UCLA) 7-6 (7-2)

2. Stefan Leustian / patrick play (UCLA) def. Brett Pearson/Nedim Suko (WASH) 6-3

3. Jeffrey Fradkin / Aadarsh ​​Tripathi (UCLA) def. Jim Hendrikx/Han-Chih Lin (WASH) 7-5 Match Notes:

Washington 10-9; National ranking #54

UCLA 10-7; National ranking #39

Finishing order: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (5,2,6)

