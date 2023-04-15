The couple who defied the odds, moving from NYC to ND to start a thriving fashion business





BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) — Diane and Bruce Magidson have unexpectedly moved from her home near New York to North Dakota to start her clothing business. Despite the challenges, she managed to make her mark in the fashion industry. Diane is a seamstress, marketer and entrepreneur – a life she’s made for herself in the fashion industry, but a far cry from her former career in the Big Apple. We lived on the east coast. I had my dream job, and I think Diane was too. I was in the textile industry, and in short, she was a high-level management consultant – going to really big companies, said Sewbatik co-owner Bruce Magidson. But the burning to start something of their own was the common thread that propelled Diane and her husband, Bruce, into new territory. We made the decision to just quit our jobs. And so, I gave up on mine first. Bruce gave six months notice on his own. And then we just started making our own fabric. And then we launched a website,” said Sewbatik co-owner Diane Magidson. Determined to make a difference, Diane decided to take a risk and return home to North Dakota where she and Bruce started a textile and fabric business. With limited resources and a much smaller fashion community, Diane knew she had her work cut out. But, she says, it’s the community here that has helped her succeed. The state of North Dakota, in general, for employee information, to just do what you need to get started — we couldn’t even imagine doing that in New Jersey or New York, Diane said. With fabric in hand, Diane set to work building her brand and securing funding from local banks. It wasn’t long before her boutique fabrics and innovative designs began to attract customers’ attention. Then they had a visit we could only hope for in North Dakota. A few months later, Governor Hoeven came to welcome us among others. We had access to helpful and welcoming government officials, people from EDC, the community, everything,” said Bruce. Despite the challenges that come with being a small fish in a big pond, Diane’s persistence and hard work paid off. His business is now thriving, thanks to the Internet and a loyal, local customer base. For more information on Dianes clothing and designs, visit sewbatik.com. Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kfyrtv.com/2023/04/14/couple-who-defied-odds-moving-nyc-nd-launch-thriving-fashion-business/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related