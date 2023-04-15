Men’s tennis No. 23 passes over MIT’s No. 36 to claim NEWMAC regular-season crown, 6-3





Beavers claim first victory over Engineers since 2015 CAMBRIDGE, MA—Second year Brady Anderson (Rochester, NY) and first year Luis Utrilla (Barcelona, ​​Spain) won the doubles and singles as No. 23 Babson College swept the doubles on their way to defeating No. 36 MIT, 6-3, in a conference unbeaten battle to clinch the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) Men’s Tennis Regular Season Title on the DuPont Tennis Courts. With the win, Babson recorded his program-record 13th straight victory and improved to 15-1 overall and 6-0 in NEWMAC matches while MIT fell to 12-10 overall and 5- 1 in conference. The result was the Beaver’s first victory over the Engineers since 2015. Babson, who won the top seed in next week’s conference tournament, receives a first-round bye and will host the semifinals and final on April 22-23 at Babson Tennis Complex. The Beavers started in dominant fashion as Anderson and Utrilla won the number one doubles match, 8-1, while a graduate brooks green (Mobile, Alabama) and sophomore Wesley Zhang (Staten Island, NY) took flight number two, 8-5, and the seniors Maxwell Colin (Alameda, California) and Parker’s Law (White Bear Lake, Minn.) won third place, 8-5. Utrilla picked up a straight-sets victory at second singles, 6-1, 6-1, and Anderson brushed aside his opponent at number three, 6-2, 6-2. Senior Jason Weisman (Claremont, Calif.) was also the winner for the Beavers by a score of 7-5, 6-3 at number six. The Engineers picked up three singles wins as junior Kailis Kahler (Pawtucket, RI) needed the third set to defeat Green at number one, 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 10-3, the second Ryan Xiao (Cary, NC) beat Conlin at number four, 6-2, 6-1, and senior Richter Jordaan (Denver, Colorado) picked up a 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) victory over Zhang . The Beavers will play a pair of non-conference games to wrap up the regular season with a pair of home games this weekend, hosting NYU on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and No. 4 Tufts on Sunday at 2 p.m. MIT concludes its regular season on Saturday against North Carolina Wesleyan at 1 p.m. at DuPont Courts. MATCH NOTES

• Babson won only the third time in 59 career games against MIT in a streak dating back to the 1983-84 season.

• The Beavers set a new program record with their 15th win of the season, beating the 14 win mark of the 2014-15 (14-4) and 2018-19 (14-5) teams.

• The Green and Whites are 5-0 this season against teams ranked in the top 40 by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA), beating no.22 Rensselaer, no.22 Pomona-Pitzer, no. 31 Brandeis, No. 20 Colby and No. 36 MIT.

• Babson handed MIT just its third conference loss since 1996-97, as the Engineers went 137-3 in that span.

